Joumana Haddad at FIL Guadalajara

Guadalajara Jalisco. – When the Lebanese poet spoke Joumana Haddad on the international Book Fair (FIL) in Guadalajara, apologized for what he considered his bad Spanish, showing his dedication to his revenge

“Languages ​​are important to me because they are plural (…) they are a series of fantastic love stories, because each language allows me to explore a part of myself that the other would not have allowed me to and so yes, existing through the word, saying through the word. Because when you grow up in a place where they tell you you can’t think what you’re thinking, you can’t say or write what you want to say or have the right to write, of course languages ​​play a very essential or very emancipatory role… I don’t know If I’m making up words…”

Joumana Haddad speaks seven languages ​​and her first poetry was called freedom. Every time she discovers words in another language and achieves communication in a language other than Lebanese, it provokes new feelings and the “almost sensual” pleasure of achieving it.

That is why the journalist, activist and writer mentions the importance of learning new lenguages, as a way to free oneself, as a revenge against the restrictions of the world through language. Analogies such as weapons or wars show her childhood surrounded by violence and she smiles as she apologizes again now for the nouns of war.

Joumana considers it important to educate people from the feminism. That freedom that the lyrics give you is obtained through respect for life in the community, ceasing to perpetuate sexist behavior or sexist education.

The poet called to break the education of mothers that generate cultural machismo, but to seek equitable access to opportunities, at least in areas where the role of women plays a secondary role.

For this reason, the Lebanese artist considers that more women in politics are necessary, because although education is a long-term solution, it is necessary for women to have strategic positions in the development of the country’s politics in order to exercise actions that favor a culture without violence against women