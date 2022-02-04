Paramount+, the premium streaming service from ViacomCBS, announced that Joshua Jackson (Dr Death) will star alongside Lizzy Caplan (mean girl) Paramount+’s new original series, Fatal Attraction.

Jackson will play Dan Gallagher, the object of her lover’s (Caplan) obsession after a brief fling. The profound reinvention of classic psychosexual thriller and ’80s cultural gem, it will explore the fatal attraction and timeless themes of marriage and infidelity through a modern lens toward strong women, personality disorders, and coercive control.

“Joshua is an incredible talent who creates beautifully complicated characters both on screen and on stage,” he said. nicole clemens, president of Paramount+ Original Scripted Series.

Of the same, he indicated that “he and Lizzy fit perfectly to tell a modern, nuanced narrative about the complexities of the human psyche. We are thrilled to partner with them to bring this provocative and captivating story to a new generation.”

Jackson currently plays the title character in the acclaimed series Dr Death, beside Christian Slater, for which he received a Critic’s Choice Award nomination for Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television.

He recently starred alongside Reese witherspoon Y Kerry Washington the Serie Little Fires Everywhere and the miniseries When They See Us for Ava DuVernay. Jackson’s additional television credits include his starring role in The Affair from Showtime, Years of Living Dangerously, Fringe, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and his prominent role in Dawson’s Creek.

Jackson’s numerous films include the acclaimed drama Rose Troche The Safety of Objectyes, the version of HBO Movies of the innovative work of Moises Kaufman, The Laramie Project, aurora borealis, Sky, cursed, gossip, Apt Pupil, Cruel Intentions, Lay the Favorite, Inescapable Y Bobby.

Jackson also starred in the acclaimed Broadway production, Children of a Lesser God, alongside Lauren Ridloff; the off-Broadway production of Smart People, opposite Mahershala Ali and Tessa Thompson; and in the London West End production A Life in the Theateralongside Patrick Stewart. Jackson is represented by CAA, Anonymous Content, Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller & Gellman.

alexandra cunningham (dirty john Y Chance) serves as a writer and executive producer for the series along with executive producer Kevin J Hynes (Perry Mason), with whom Cunningham shares co-story credit, and executive producers Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey for Amblin Television.

Fatal Attraction joins the growing list of original series from Paramount+, what includes The Envoys, Cecilia, Guilty Party, Star Trek: Discovery, Mayor of Kingstown, 1883, HALO and many more.