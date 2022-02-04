Johnny Depp turns 58 surrounded by scandals

famous american actor Johnny Deppknown for the extravagant and accurate roles he has starred in and the quality of his performance, he turns 58 today. And he does it surrounded by scandals.

The actor who has given life to characters as diverse as Edward Scissorhands, Captain Jack Sparrow, Willy Wonka or the Mad Hatter from Alice in Wonderland, finds himself mired in a legal battle against Amber Heardhis ex-wife, who accused him of mistreatment and sexist violence.

The actor, after his ex-wife’s statements were made public, having already divorced and having a Restraining orderassured that the accusations were false. In March 2016 it seemed that the case had been closed after receiving the restraining order, but in 2017 the case was reopened when the divorce took place and The Sun newspaper published an article calling Depp a “wife beater”. The actor then denounced the newspaper.

At the end of the year 2018, an editorial by Heard herself in ‘The Washington Post’ rekindled, once again, the flame of this scandal, which continues to burn today, being Depp involved in several trials.

As if this were not enough, the actor He does not have any work in sight to date. Her next films were going to be those of the saga of ‘Fantastic Beasts’where he would play Gellert Grindelwald. However, the actor was removed from the cast of the third film after Warner Bros decided to replace him with Mads Mikkelsen.

So this birthday is a bitter birthday for Jonhhy Deppas he currently maintains a defamation complaint against Heard in the United States for its publication in The Washington Post and last March he initiated a new process against his ex-wife.

In addition, as he has stated in several statements, the actor habitually abuses drugs and alcoholand has been denounced on several occasions for having vandalized hotel rooms in which he was staying, which he has not denied. However, she claims that has never behaved violently with Heard.