JJ Macías inherits the historic ‘7’ from Ramón Ramírez, ‘Chololo’ Díaz and Javier de la Torre

On his return to the Flock, Macías will wear the number 7 shirt, a number that has a brilliant history in the red and white squad

last minute, Chivas changed the number 32 that he had assigned to Jose Juan Macias by number seven and so, the former Getafe player in Spain inherited the number with which Ramón Ramírez, ‘Chololo’ Díaz and Javier de la Torre became stars.

Number seven left vacant Uriel Antunawho went to Blue Cross, in exchange for Roberto Alvarado. I used it before Alexis Vegawho is still in the team and now wears the 10, and previously used it Orbelin Pinedafootballer who is looking for minutes with Celta de Vigo.

Macías will wear the number 7 shirt with Chivas. imago7

José Juan Mácias receives number seven, after fighting for a place in Getafe for the last six months, and not finding a place in another team to continue in European football. He returns with the aim of earning a place in Michel Leaño’s team.

the idols of the Chivas who have occupied that number are Ramon Ramirezin the nineties, Isidoro ‘Chololo’ Diazin the fifties and sixties, and Xavier of the Towerin the forties and fifties.

Ramon Ramirez was one of the last idols to use the seven in Chivas. The native of Tepic, Nayarit, won a championship as a rojiblanco.

Isidore Diaz He is another of the outstanding players of Chivas who used the number seven, since he played in the ‘Champion’ era and won seven league titles as a rojiblanco. Xavier of the Towerthe coach of the golden age of El Rebaño, also used the seven in his time as a player.

Another of the figures that the seven used in its passage through Chivas It was Omar Arellano Nuño, the midfielder who stood out in the 1986-87 season title.

It is the turn of José Juan Macías to shine with the seven on his return to Chivas.