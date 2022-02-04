Jennifer Lopez’s stunning sandals

Not even a couple of days ago we were able to see ‘Bennifer’, or as the Hollywood couple formed by Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck is known, going out to dinner on a most romantic date. On that occasion, JLo surprised with a perfect night ‘look’ where the protagonist was a long Scottish skirt. It is clear that both are radiant living this second chance that they have been given and the outings of this type do not stop, they are a constant. In fact, last night, heThe couple was caught again after going out together and holding hands at the local ‘Polo Bar’ in New York where they had enjoyed a romantic evening. And, of course, we have not been able to take our eyes off the styling of the singer who, as usual, is fabulous and radiates confidence and sensuality in equal parts.

Jennifer Lopez’s style is one of those that we could define as eclectic, it is difficult to find out the clothes or combinations that Lopez will opt for. In any case, whatever she wears, she always achieves the same result, being spectacular. And the same thing happened last night with a nocturnal ‘look’ whose protagonist is her shoes, some maxi platforms with vertigo heels tied to the ankle with a double bracelet in black and a transparent strip that decorates the instep of footwear. She wears them together with what we intuit is a velvet lingerie dress with a side slit that we can’t see perfectly because it covers her ‘outfit’ with oversized camel fur coat belted at the waist next to a black handbag with crocodile-effect handles. As for the ‘beauty’, the singer returned to the nineties with an updo with a center parting and two small locks that fell down his face.

