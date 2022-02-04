Jennifer Lopez Jokes About Hoda Kotb Breakup After Asked About Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez was able to successfully dodge questions about her rekindled romance with Ben Affleck by jokingly mentioning the TV host’s recent breakup. Today, Hoda Kotb.

In an appearance on Today on February 3, Lopez, 52, talked about her upcoming movie, marry meand the actress told Kotb and Savannah Gutherie that the film is “very meta” as the media constantly reports everything about her character’s love life.

Lopez is no stranger to her relationships being in the public eye, both her recent breakup with Alex Rodriguez in April 2021 and her current relationship with Affleck, 49, were widely reported by the media.

However, while talking about marry meGuthrie tried to get more personal with Lopez about his experience reconnecting with Affleck after so many years. The couple had been engaged in the early 2000s, but eventually called off their engagement and later split for good.

“I know you don’t exactly want to talk about something that’s so personal and belongs to you…but I think a lot of people can identify it with the one that got away from them or the one that was always on their mind. How did you two meet again?” Gutherie asked.

In response, Lopez said they “could talk about it behind the scenes” if Gutherie really wanted to know.

“I think what we learned last time is that love, when you’re lucky enough to find it, is so sacred and special and you have to keep a little bit of that private, that’s what we’ve learned,” Lopez said, adding: “But we’re very happy, if that’s what you’re wondering.”

At another point during the interview, Kotb picked up a recent issue of the magazine People, which featured López on the cover. Holding it up, Kotb placed her hand on a corner of the cover, which included a story about her recent split from her fiancé Joel Schiffman.

“Just let me cover this corner,” he said.

In response, Lopez laughed as she grabbed the magazine and asked the host, “Why are you trying to cover the corner? Don’t you want to talk about your personal things? Is that what it’s all about, Hoda?”

While laughing, Kotb replied, “Touch”, at which point Guthrie jumped in and described the conversation as “mutually assured destruction”.

During an episode of Today with Hoda & Jenna on January 31, Kotb officially announced his separation from Schiffman after eight years together. The former couple share two daughters: Haley, four, and Hope, two.

“Joel and I have had many very meaningful and prayerful conversations over the holidays, and we have decided that we are better as friends and parents than as a committed couple,” he said. “So we decided that we will start this new year and embark on our new path as loving parents of our adorable and charming daughters, and as friends.”