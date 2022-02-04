Jennifer Lopez and her romance with Ben Affleck: she wants to be an example of a healthy relationship for her children | Famous

in the last few months Jennifer Lopez has been under the spotlight, because after confirming the end of her relationship with Alex Rodriguez, the ‘Diva del Bronx’ resumed her love with the actor Ben Affleck, in 2021.

JLo Y Ben They started dating for the first time in 2002, after meeting on the set of the movie ‘Gigli’. Currently, the famous (who now have children each on their own) are together again.

Ben and Jennifer’s children

For his part, the protagonist of ‘Batman’ married Jennifer Garner, with whom he had three beautiful children, whom he keeps away from public life.

JLo explained how to have a healthy relationship

In an interview for ‘People’, the New York native explained that her relationship with Affleck has been the perfect opportunity to teach her children what she considers a healthy relationship.

“Love rules everything. Love always conquers all: relationships, children, work, work relationships. It’s about how loving, open, and tolerant you can be. Not having an ego about things and just embracing all that is good, always looking at the positive. When you’re in a good, healthy relationship, everyone benefits from it. All”, assured the interpreter.

In addition, the singer took the opportunity to comment that, now, both are smarter adults, which has helped them make their courtship “beautiful”.

“Now we’re older, we’re smarter, we’re more experienced, we’re in different places in our lives, we have kids now and we have to be very mindful of those things. We are so protective because it is such a beautiful moment for all of us, ”she asserted.