Jeff Bezos: they will disarm the Rotterdam bridge so that his luxurious yacht can pass

nothing stops Jeff Bezos. local authorities of Rotterdamin the Netherlands, will dismantle a historic bridge so that the super luxurious I already of the tycoon can pass and be delivered to its owner.

The former CEO and founder of Amazon ordered the manufacture of a state-of-the-art three-masted maritime ship, whose estimated value is around 430 million euros, but it is so imposing that the shipyard where it is being built will do everything possible to deliver the yacht to the businessman, since it is the only outlet to the sea.

(Screenshot superyachttimes.com)

According to reports, the Rotterdam City Council confirmed that one of its historic bridges, the Koningshavenbrug, will be dismantled so that Jeff Bezos’ yacht can pass, as it is 127 meters high.

The Koningshavenbrug bridge dates from 1878 and was repaired after being bombed in 1940 in World War II. As we can see, its historical value is incalculable.

(EFE)

The Dutch city council specified that the cost of demolishing and reassembling the bridge will be absorbed by the yacht construction company, in addition, it praised the effort of the maritime company to manufacture this type of transport. Also known as De Hef, they ensured that the bridge will return to its natural shape in a short time.

In the midst of a wave of complaints, Dutch authorities pointed out that “from the economic point of view and the maintenance of employment, the municipality considers that it is an important project. In addition, Rotterdam has been declared the maritime capital of Europe. Shipbuilding and the activity in the sector are, therefore, important pillars of the municipality”.