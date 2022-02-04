Jeff Bezos’ mega yacht forces the dismantling of a historic bridge in Rotterdam

The De Hef bridge in Rotterdam.

Jeff Bezos buys his first 127-meter supersailboat

The city of Rotterdam will dismantle a historic bridge so that Jeff Bezos’ new mega yacht can reach the open sea this summer. The founder of Amazon will pay for the whim out of his own pocket, after shelling out 430 million euros for the boat.

The pleasure boat is 417 feet (127 meters) long and has three 60-meter-high masts, 20 meters more than the size of the arch of the iconic Koningshaven Bridge built in 1878 and restored in 2017. So once completed, you will not be able to go under the arch of the viaduct.

As an alternative solution, the American millionaire and the luxury boat manufacturer Oceanco, based in the Netherlands, asked the municipality to temporarily dismantle the bridge and promised to reimburse the expenses to the city. A job that will cost them more than two weeks.

The proposal immediately raised controversy among the population. Especially since preservation officials claimed that the city promised never to dismantle it again after restoring it five years ago. It was declared a National Monument of the Netherlands in 2000.

“It was restored a few years ago and it was promised not to touch it, so it is not understood that now, as if nothing had happened and because a ship wants to pass through, we have to dismantle it. There will always be a risk of damage“warned Tom Wesselink, president of the Rotterdam Historical Society, in statements collected by the EFE agency.

shipyard promotion

For the City Council, the opportunity to promote the Bezos extravaganza as a revenue generator for shipyards has been the priority. “From an economic and employment perspective, the municipality considers this to be a very important project,” explained Marcel Walravens, municipal manager of the bridge, known as De Hef, to the Rijnmond newspaper.

For this reason, he justified the approval of the naval company’s request because, he added, “it is not practical” for the ship to be partially built in these shipyards and finished elsewhere.

The consistory also recalled that Rotterdam has been declared the maritime capital of Europe. “Shipbuilding and activity within this sector are, therefore, an important pillar of the municipality,” he added.

When finished, Bezos’s yacht be named Oceanco Y721 and become the world’s largest, surpassing the sailboat ‘A’ of 146 meters in length. Oceanco is also the builder of Steven Spielberg’s Sever Seas or Russian businessman Vladimir Olegovich Potanin’s Nirvana.