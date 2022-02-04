Javier Garza raises his hand for Citibanamex and seeks investors for his project

The businessman neoleonese Javier Garza Calderon is in search of investors to present a formal proposal for the purchase of Citibanamex.

In interview with Reuters the founder of the organization ‘Entrepreneurs for the Fourth National Transformation’ reported that he began hiring financial advisors Y law firmsboth from Mexico and the United States, for your purchase proposal.

He assured that a day he receives about four calls from potential investors, including individuals, corporations, funds and small banks.

I talk to those who approach me about the interests they have, how much they are willing to invest, the returns they expect,” he said.

Although he states that it is too soon to reveal who has approached him to invest in the purchase of Citibanamex The businessman explained that he has spoken with migrant defense groups, who assure that there is a potential market niche for sending remittances.

In accordance with Heron Calderonits intention is that Citibanamex go back to “mexican hands“, as is the wish of the president Andres Manuel Lopez Obradorwhose government is related.

He thus criticized the interest of Santander for being of Spanish origin. “It looks like they are embarking on a second conquest,” he noted.

He also took a stand against Banorte noticing a financial oligopoly.

Javier Garza Calderon He added that he is open to joining the Government of Mexico for his offer, although the main interest of the president Lopez Obrador are the cultural assets of Citibanamex.

I met the president and his team. We agreed that assets such as the cultural heritage of Banamex can be exhibited in a museum.”

In this sense, he mentioned, the creation of a museum where the bank’s works are available to Mexicans is sought.

To materialize the purchase of Citibanamex The businessman would seek to expand banking services to the Mexican population, since only 40 percent have bank accounts.

The credits in Mexico they are very exclusive and expensive, and it shouldn’t be. We have to offer better rates while making sure the bank makes a profit for its investors.”

With information from Reuters