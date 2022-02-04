Iván Morales, new Cruz Azul reinforcement

Iván Morales, reinforcement of Cruz Azul, is already in Mexico, who in his first words in the Mexican capital indicated that he is arriving at the largest club in Aztec football

Chilean striker Iván Morales arrived in Mexico City to join Cruz Azul, after undergoing the required medical tests.

Striker Iván Morales, Cruz Azul’s new reinforcement. Getty Images

The South American comes from Colo Colo and gave his first words to the media that gathered at the Mexico City International Airport.

“It was kind of complicated but I’m very happy. I come from Colo-Colo, the biggest club in Chile, and I come to one of the biggest in Mexico, so I have great expectations of doing things well and contributing to the team“, declared the footballer, who was excited about the adventure that is about to begin.

“I have been told very well about the club and that motivated me to come, which is a giant club and many Cruz Azul fans wrote to me so I come with a lot of desire”, added the striker.

Cruz Azul bought 80 percent of Morales’ pass in exchange for $400,000 paid to Colo-Colo, who keeps 20 percent of the 22-year-old’s value for a future transfer.

The expectation that the soccer player has of the Mexican team is very high, “they have told me (other Chilean players about Cruz Azul)… the truth is that it motivated me a lot to come because of what I tell you, I have heard very good things about the club, a giant club and that is what motivated me as well. Many Cruz Azul fans wrote to me, so I’m really looking forward to it.”