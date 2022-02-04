It does not enter Atlanta United’s plans, but it does not have offers either

One of the options that the player has is to terminate his contract and arrive as a “free player” in Liga MX

The Mexican Jurgen Damm does not enter into plans Atlanta United for the 2022 season of the mlsso the footballer finds himself with an uncertain future because the club does not want to retain him.

Damn with Atlanta United. AP

The 29-year-old winger is currently in talks with the club’s board, since he will not be considered by the coach, also Mexican Gonzalo Pineda, who made it clear that the player “does not enter into plans and we are looking to leave in another address”.

Jurgen Damm He has until March to look for another club in the American league, since the tournament begins in that month.

Damm had some offers from MX League. However, he failed to reach a deal with any of the teams that sought him out in the latest transfer window that closed earlier this week.

ESPNDigital He is aware that the leadership of The Five Stripes seeks to restructure the player’s contract, something that the extreme and former Mexican player has not considered, so leaving could be the only way.

The salary aspect is an important point for the footballer, because with two and a half years still ahead, he is looking for a club that matches the conditions he currently lives in the United States.

One of the options that the player has is to terminate his contract and arrive as a “free player” at the MX League, as this window for these elements closes in March. In the same way, he could remain in the institution, since in case of being cut, the club must pay his full salary.

Over two seasons the winger has participated in 24 league games, two Concacaf Champions League games and one MLS Cup game. Since he left for the United States, he has played 788 minutes.