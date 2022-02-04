Is Haas going blue by 2022?

Tomorrow, Friday, the first car of the new era of 2022 is presented, by the Haas team. A change of colors in their announcements along with a potential leak of the last season of Netflix’s Drive to Survive makes social networks think that the VF-22 of the new season will go blue.



This Friday, February 4 at 12:00 CET, the Haas team will be the first to present its car for 2022, and thus inaugurate the new era of regulations in Formula 1. To experience the event in great detail, SoyMotor. com will be live streaming the VF-22 reveal from 11:00 CET on our Twitch channel.



The great unknown will be to see if Haas – like the rest of the teams – actually presents its true 2022 car or if, for fear of revealing secrets too quickly in the face of the new regulations, they will choose to present a standard model of those that the FIA ​​had anticipated simply painted in its final colors for the year.

That is one of the great unknowns within Haas’s plans, which in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2020 wore his ‘usual’ shades of gray and red. The exceptions in the decoration were the Rich Energy black and gold of 2019 and the colors of the Russian flag in 2021. Now, the rumor that spreads on social networks is that they will be totally blue in 2022.

Haas has ditched the red and white hues of its official press releases and sponsor panels on its website in favor of a blue tint. In addition, there is a capture in the 2021 season of Drive To Survive, which the Polish journalist Roksana Ćwik has found on Netflix, in which a replica of Haas’s car painted in the same blue is seen. Chance?

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard