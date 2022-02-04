Is Ariana Grande pregnant? New PHOTO arouses suspicion

Ariana Grande She has become one of the great pop stars over the years and her relevance has recently put her back in the spotlight of the media and social networks due to her alleged pregnancy.

In recent months, Ariana Grande He has been talked about in the show due to his participation in the Netflix movie ‘Don’t Look Up, known in Latin America as ‘No Mires Ariiba’ and also the launch of a makeup brand called ‘rem beauty’.

However, now she returns to media conversations after an alleged image was released in which we can see her pregnant.

New PHOTO of Ariana Grande raises suspicions of pregnancy

Among the multiple speculations that constantly exist around Ariana Grandeone of the most latent are those related to their marriage relationship.

In May 2021, the interpreter of “Love Me Harder” married Dalton Gómez, a real estate agent who is outside the artistic medium and who could now take a level beyond his relationship after his wife could be pregnant.

For a few hours, various fans of Ariana Grande They reported that the star closed his official Twitter account in a surprising way.

However, in parallel, an image has begun to spread in which the singer can be seen pregnantwith an extremely pronounced belly, which could have been spread by herself and deleted hours later.

The veracity of this post has not yet been authenticated but, if it were real, it would mark a deepening of the commitment of Ariana Grande and Dalton Gómez, a famous family that we would love to see grow.

Do you think that Ariana Grande this pregnant? Leave us your comments and remember to follow us on our social networks for more information about your favorite artists.