‘Iron Man’ Biggest Salary Didn’t Go To Robert Downey Jr. (Highest-Paid Actor Didn’t Last Long At Marvel And Was Replaced) – Movie News

It seems impossible but it’s true: Robert Downey Jr. He wasn’t the highest paid Iron Man actor.that project that started the fever for the MCU and was a boost in popularity in the career of the actor who is currently one of the most beloved by the Marvel fandom. Do you know who was the one who earned millions of dollars for his appearance in said movie?

In 2008 working with Robert Downey Jr. was a coin toss; the scandals had not stopped persecuting the actor: possession of heroin and cocaine, in addition to having fired a gun during a walk on Sunset Boulevard are some of the best known in Hollywood. When Marvel was just beginning to chart a path in the entertainment industry, it was Downey Jr. that they turned to; the project could fail and, in any case, neither the actor’s career nor that of the studio would be affected.

Out of a $500,000 contract, Tony Stark ended up getting $2 million for ‘Iron Man.’



Despite having delivered incredible performances in Zodiac (2007), Between kisses and shots (2005) and Chaplin (1992), Robert Downey Jr. was offered a contract for only 500 thousand dollars in exchange for impersonating Tony Stark in the first installment of the trilogy. While Terrence Howardwho played Jim Rhodes, was made with a check of between 3.5 and 4.5 million dollars, according to data from Looper.

While it seems like very little what Downey Jr. was offered, back then it amounted to 6 million 905 thousand pesos, during one of the worst falls of the Mexican peso against the dollar. But, that’s not all, Iron Man ended up being a success and, Assuming the deal was typical, the leading man ended up receiving 0.5 percent of the film’s profits..

That first look at the world of superheroes raised 600 million dollars, which left the unforgettable Tony Stark of fiction with 2 million dollars in his bank account. The joke didn’t go wrong. He is now the most successful actor in all of Marvel. And Terrence Howard? Well, he has not reappeared on Marvel sets since then and, gossips say, it was due to his bad relationship with director Jon Favreau since his millionaire salary was no longer affordable for production..