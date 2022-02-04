Introduced as Carlos Vela’s LAFC Director of Operations

This Thursday the team Los Angeles F.C. of the mls announced through its social networks the incorporation of Marco Antonio Garces as his first Club Soccer Operations Director.

“It’s incredibly exciting to add a football mind like Marco to our team,” said LAFC Co-Chairman and General Manager John Thorrington. “His extensive experience building arguably the most productive Academy in North America in Pachuca and his scouting background will add great value to LAFC,” the statement read.

The Mexican manager joins LAFC After eleven years with Pachuca Soccer Club of the MX League; serving as Sports Director, Chief of Inspectors Y Director of Soccer and Sports Sciences.

“I am extremely happy with the opportunity to work with LAFC. and in Major League Soccer,” Garces said. “I look forward to bringing my mix of experience working with Mexican and European players of all ages to Los Angeles. From what I have already seen, I know that the future for LAFC is bright and I am eager to start helping the club achieve its ambitious goals.”

During your stay with the Tuzos, Marco helped the institution to “win the 2016 Liga MX title, the 2017 Concacaf Champions League and achieve a third place at the 2017 Club World Cup. Pachuca also collected trophies at all youth levels and was one of the main providers of players for Mexico’s youth and senior national teams.”

For his part, the president of Grupo Pachuca, Jesus Martinez Patino, dedicated a few words through the team’s twitter account; wishing you Marco Antonio Garces much success in his new stage, in addition to recognizing his career.

“As a player, Garcés was a four-time champion of the Mexican League and a two-time winner of the Concacaf Champions League. He began his career in the youth system of Club Deportivo Cruz Azul in 1989, and signed his first professional contract in 1991 with Cruz Azul Hidalgo in the Mexican third division. Garcés joined Cruz Azul in the top Mexican league in 1994 and won trophies in 1996, 1997 and 1998. Garcés also played with Tecos UAG (1998-99) and Chivas Guadalajara before joining Pachuca in 1999. He helped Pachuca to win trophies. in 1999, 2001 and 2003,” LAFC added.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN: GUILLERMO ALMADA: “THE MEXICAN FOOTBALL PLAYER HAS DIFFICULT TO BELIEVE IN HIS CONDITIONS”