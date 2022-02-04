Interest rate hike, key to credibility of Victoria Rodríguez in Banxico: Citibanamex

Before the next decision of the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) on the interest rate, Citibanamex considered that voting in favor of an increase of 50 basis points will be key to the credibility of the Governing Board and particularly Victoria Rodríguez. Eyebrownew governor of the institution, as it is the first time that she will cast a vote on monetary policy since her arrival.

According to Adrián de la Garza, chief economist and director of economic studies at the firm, he explained that this factor is added the worsening of inflation expectations observed in recent months; in fact, between the decision of December to date it has been seen that this deterioration of medium-term inflation expectations has continued.

“We expect a rise of 50 basis points, we believe that there would be 2 motivations that would lead the majority of the Governing Board to vote in that direction and in that magnitude. The first of the arguments has to do with credibility issues around the governing board and particularly Victoria Rodríguez, being the first vote she is going to cast on monetary policy since she joined the bank on January 1,” he said.

It may interest you: Elimination of Santander’s outsourcing mine utilities; fall 10.3%

At a press conference, the economist predicted that the vote would be by a majority of 4 to 1, but it could be very close; which would later lead the Board of Governors of Banxico to accompany the United States Federal Reserve with increases for the rest of the year, for which it would close the year at a level of 7.25%.

“This monetary policy decision must be understood in a different way from how we see decisions over and over again, once a consolidated Governing Board is already established, in the sense that this is Victoria Rodríguez’s first decision as member of the governing board and as a member of the Bank of Mexico”, he indicated.

And it is that, he exposed, the markets and the general public do not know the new Banxico governor, Rodríguez, in her capacity as an expert in monetary policy; In fact, he has not been in front of the cameras, the media or investors, so there is a lot of uncertainty about what he thinks and what his economic prospects are.

Read: Mexico could enter a slight recession in 2021: deputy governor of Banxico

“That sign of forcefulness is important, of a palpable commitment to that priority mandate of the Bank of Mexico. As up to now we do not have very tangible information about what she thinks and the inflationary pressures do not give way… this issue of credibility, for Victoria Rodríguez in particular because we do not know her, but also for the entire governing board, due to the fact that until now They have not been able to contain not only the observed inflation, but also long-term expectations, I think it is important that they send that signal”, the analyst pointed out.

Do you already have us on Facebook? Give us like and receive the best information