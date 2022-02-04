Insomnia? Fall asleep in 2 MINUTES with this military technique

do you suffer from insomnia or of trouble sleeping? Among all the things you have surely tried to To fall asleepI’m sure you haven’t tried this military technique what does it do to you sleep in 2 minutes. This method, widely used by soldiers, helps people achieve a rest without difficulties. If you want to learn this technique, go for something to aim with, because this health tip it will change your life.

Although it may not seem like it, there are several people who suffer from trouble sleeping: they can’t To fall asleep or they rest, but only for a couple of hours. Fortunately, for fight insomnia there are some techniques What can you implement for to rest wellincluding the one used by militarywhich makes them sleep in 2 minutesachieving a restful sleep, in which don’t wake up at night.

What is insomnia?

The insomnia is a Sleep disorder what cause difficulty sleeping or staying well at nightwhich causes the person to constantly wake up and not be able to go back to sleep, according to the Mayo Clinic. Those who suffer from insomnia feel without energy, tired, their mood is affected and it can also affect their work performance and quality of life.

How to sleep soundly without waking up?

The military technique to sleep in 2 minutes went viral on TikTok when a fitness expert, Justin Agustin, shared this advice for all those suffering from insomnia or have trouble sleeping. This method was developed in the army with the aim that soldiers sleep anytime or anywhere.

The technique consists of the following: find a quiet place, take a deep breath and try to relax your eyes, cheeks, jaw, neck, shoulders, hands, and arms (place them on the sides); focus on you breathing. When you are relaxed, imagine one of these two situations: lying in a canoe on a calm lake with a clear blue sky above you Or do you think that you are in a black velvet hammock in a dark room.

If you get distracted, take a deep breath and repeat “don’t think” for 10 seconds. Practice it every night and see the results at bedtime. To fall asleep. According to the expert, once the military technique it’s possible sleep in 2 minutes.

Specialists recommend that adults sleep between 7 to 8 hoursto recover energy and let the body rest properly.