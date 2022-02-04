Independence Day 2’s Roland Emmerich Shares How Will Smith’s Exit Drastically Changed The Resurgence

Although it is a sequel to 1996 Independence Day (which is available to watch on HBO Max) had been talked about as far back as 2001, it wasn’t until 2016 that said project finally hit theaters. But nevertheless, Independence Day: Resurgence it was not as well received as its predecessor, and its plot is one of many elements criticized. Well, according to director Roland Emmerich, it turns out that the story we have in Resurgence It came out of the need for Will Smith to get out of the sequel.

Will Smith spent the first half of the 1990s being best known on screen for The prince of Bel Air, but it was Independence DayWith bad boys Y men in black, which established him as a movie star in the second half of the decade. Will Smith was originally supposed to reprise his role as Steven Hiller in Independence Day: Resurgence, but ended up quitting at the last minute, which naturally caused a lot of trouble. As Roland Emmerich reminded the wrapper:

I’m proud of Independence Day: Resurgence but we had a problem: Will Smith decided, while we were preparing, to drop out. That was a big, big blow to me. At that moment I had to decide, should I continue or not? I realized that we had spent 10 or 12 million dollars and one does not give up easily.

Considering Will Smith’s Captain Steven Hiller was one of the main leads in Independence Dayalong with Jeff Goldblum’s David Levinson and Bill Pullman’s Thomas J. Whitmore, it’s obvious why Roland Emmerich and the other creative minds behind Independence Day: Resurgence I wanted it back. Ultimately, though, Will Smith was more impressed with the script than suicide squadso he decided to play Deadshot in that DC movie and dropped out Resurgence. That put Roland Emmerich in the difficult position of having to re-imagine the entire film in the middle of pre-production.

With just a few weeks to go Independence Day: Resurgence principal photography began, and having spent too much money to simply scrap the sequel (although in hindsight he acknowledges this is what he should have done), Roland Emmerich enlisted a few people to help him rewrite the script. The filmmaker continued:

I got two young writers and we locked ourselves in my apartment in New York, because one couldn’t leave New York, he had a TV show there. And we wrote a new script in two weeks. We had to. There were daily calls from [Fox president] Emma Watts at the time.

Maybe there is a reality in the multiverse where Will Smith decided to stay with Independence Day: Resurgence instead of picking up suicide squad, so that Steven Hiller could participate in the fight against the new invading force of Harvesters. Unfortunately, that is not the reality in which we live. Instead, the version of Resurgence It occurred to Roland Emmerich and his writing partners in just a few weeks that Hiller died in 2007 while conducting flight tests in an experimental alien hybrid flywheel. But Resurgence it still featured Hiller in the guise of Steven’s stepson Dylan, a captain in Earth Space Defense played by Jessie Usher.

At the end, Independence Day: Resurgence It made nearly $390 million worldwide on a reported budget of $165 million, but received mostly negative critical reception (it has 30% for both its Tomatometer and audience scores on Rotten Tomatoes). In spite of Resurgenceis ending causing a sequel, independence day 3, which would have represented intergalactic travel, was never given the green light. That said, in early 2020, Emmerich expressed hope that part three could still happen.

Roland Emmerich fans can watch his latest film, moon fall, in theaters this weekend, and keep an eye out for how the PG-13 flick managed to sneak in a second f-bomb. Those of you wondering what movie entertainment is coming later in the year should check out our list of 2022 movie releases.