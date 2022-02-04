Independence Day 2’s Roland Emmerich Shares How Will Smith’s Exit Drastically Changed The Resurgence

Although it is a sequel to 1996 Independence Day (which is available to watch on HBO Max) had been talked about as far back as 2001, it wasn’t until 2016 that said project finally hit theaters. But nevertheless, Independence Day: Resurgence it was not as well received as its predecessor, and its plot is one of many elements criticized. Well, according to director Roland Emmerich, it turns out that the story we have in Resurgence It came out of the need for Will Smith to get out of the sequel.

Will Smith spent the first half of the 1990s being best known on screen for The prince of Bel Air, but it was Independence DayWith bad boys Y men in black, which established him as a movie star in the second half of the decade. Will Smith was originally supposed to reprise his role as Steven Hiller in Independence Day: Resurgence, but ended up quitting at the last minute, which naturally caused a lot of trouble. As Roland Emmerich reminded the wrapper:

I’m proud of Independence Day: Resurgence but we had a problem: Will Smith decided, while we were preparing, to drop out. That was a big, big blow to me. At that moment I had to decide, should I continue or not? I realized that we had spent 10 or 12 million dollars and one does not give up easily.

