IMPOSSIBLE TO BE MORE DIRECT: Tata Martino explained why Héctor Herrera is still a starter in the Mexican National Team

Héctor Herrera is experiencing his most difficult moment since defending the Mexico National Team jersey. No one can argue with the quality of it. However, his form is not ideal and the lack of confidence / rhythm was noticeable on the first FIFA date of the year.

As thousands of Mexican fans have pointed out HH, one of the journalists who was in the post-triumph conference against Panama asked Tata Martino the reason why he continues to keep the Atlético de Madrid midfielder in the starting XI.

WHY DOES HERRERA KEEP PLAYING AS A STARTER IN THE TRI?

The TRI coach was not very specific, he simply limited himself to saying that Herrera is the best player Mexico has: “Héctor Herrera, from my point of view, is the best soccer player that Mexico has.”

Thus settled the matter.

Confidence and total support of the DT towards The Zorriver

Whether as one of the interiors, or working as an organizing midfielder, Héctor is immovable for the current coaching staff. Hopefully soon he can recover the version that led him to be captain of Porto and that, for a long time, placed him as one of the soccer leaders of the Aztec team.

Undefeated data. Héctor Herrera has played for the Mexican National Team since 2011. He has made 96 appearances. More than a decade of experience.

Did you know…? Héctor Herrera has participated in the Pre-Olympic, Esperanzas de Toulon, Olympic Games, Confederations Cup, World Cups, Gold Cups and Copa América with the Mexican National Team. Lots of travel.