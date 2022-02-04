If Windows 10 works slowly for you, do not delay in installing this new patch

The particular patch is KB5009543 , and those who installed it have started having some pretty serious performance issues. Among them we find a very slow startup, that the start menu takes a long time to open, games and apps take time to load, and in general the performance of the system is jerky in many of its elements. Some users complain of stuttering in games where they momentarily go to 0 FPS, making them unplayable.

The first bug was introduced in Patch Tuesday released on January 11. In Windows 10, connection was broken VPN LT2P, and Hyper-V was not working properly. Therefore, the company quickly released a patch to fix that problem, but although they were fixed, they introduced other performance issues.

Luckily, Microsoft has released a new patch to fix that bug, with the name of KB5009596. Released at the end of January, this patch is optional, so you have to manually go to Settings > Windows Update > Check for updates. The patch will appear below as optional, and you have to hit “Download and install” to apply it.

Performance issues also on Windows 11

In addition to Windows 10, in Windows 11 there have also been performance issues. These are confined to File Explorer, where many users report having problems switching between folders, browsing for folders, or selecting files.

In this case, the solution is also to install an optional update, the KB5008353. After installing it, many users claim that everything is back to normal. These users believed that the bug was a Windows 11 thing, and they regretted upgrading to Windows 11 from Windows 10. Luckily, the bug only required a patch to be installed.

Therefore, we see that Microsoft continues to introduce bugs with its updates that affect the normal usability of the operating system. At least in these cases it seems that they are rushing to release the updates that solve them.