“I know my opportunity will come and I’m ready”, Rómulo Otero said he was ready to fight for the title

Rómulo Otero spoke of his adaptation to Cruz Azul and said he was ready to fight for ownership in Clausura 2022.

Cruz Azul is ready to pick up the look that worked so well for him to get the ninth star: internal competition. And it is that eight reinforcements joined Juan Reynoso’s squad at pass marketwho immediately came to compete for a spot on the team.

It is so Rómulo Otero raised his hand and said he was ready to fight for a position in the starting eleven of the cement strategist, after the last semester in which he arrived as a reinforcement, physically unable to adapt and could not show his best version, however, he quickened his pace and today assured that it is 100%.

“I feel good physically, better than when I arrived at Cruz Azul because I did the preseason, I prepared quite wellwhen I arrived I was on vacation and he hit me a lot, it cost me a lot, but now I feel good, physically and that makes me fight for a starting position, made me go back to Selection and I’m happy, waiting for my opportunity, I know it’s going to come and I’m ready”, warned Romulo Otero.

“We have a team to compete”: Otero

Likewise, the Venezuelan midfielder highlighted the quality of the campus that formed Cruz Azul, which made it clear that he will compete to stay as the protagonist and thus be able to fight for the title, both in the Liga MX as in the Concacaf Champions League.

“We have a good squad, a good teamthe atmosphere we have is quite good, I can’t tell you that it’s the best because there are very good teams, but We have a team to compete and be in the first places. We have many goals to meet this year.”Otero pointed out.

“We are living a good present with the campus that we have, I am sure that we are going to achieve great things, step by step, that is how things are achieved, calmly, always with humility”, insisted.

The previous one against Leon

“It’s going to be a pretty tough matchLeón is a good team, they like to have the ball and they have shown it, we are preparing the week in the best way, the teacher has given us all the tools to face the game; we have a team to compete”, sentenced.