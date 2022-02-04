‘I guess he died’… Alfredo Adame confesses that he killed a criminal using ‘the blow of death’ (video)

It was in an interview with the media that the former driver of Today, told how he avoided being mugged using ‘The blow of death’ against a criminal to stun him and then disarm him.

“Down here at the traffic lights I’ve been mugged four times. In one of those they put the gun to my son. When this happens, (the assailant) told me: ‘Open my trunk’, I heard that he made a noise and then he did not do it anymore ”, He said adame .

Which movie script that could well star Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sylvester Stallone or Bruce Willis, Alfredo Adame narrated that on one occasion, being assaulted on the Mexico City , he disarmed a criminal and shot him, causing his death.

“Suddenly I see him going there, I cross my path and, without him realizing it, I come up behind him and hit him; in martial arts there are seven points… I hit you deathblow, there are seven points where I disconnect you”.

MORE ABOUT ALFREDO ADAME:

Alfredo Adame threatens to send to the DIF a minor who attacked him in a street fight (video)

After snatching the gun from him, adame you shot twiceas well as his accomplice. The thieves allegedly fled the scene.

“I hit him, he doesn’t fall, but he grabs and pulls out a revolver pistol, pulls it out and fires a shot. I take the gun away from him, it stays in front of me and I fired the gun twice, his same gun.”

IT MAY INTEREST YOU:

Satanism on Televisa?… Former actor revealed names of celebrities who belonged to a diabolical sect (Video)

After this, the offender ran to a car, “he hangs up and then the person who was driving opens the door for him. I grabbed and because of the courage I had, I threw another shot at the one I was driving, I hit him in the arm”.

Adam knew that her assailant had died after in social networks they accused him of being a assassin.

“About two and a half months later, a guy confronted me on Facebook and told me: ‘You’ve already killed people, you’re a murderer.’ And I said, ‘Was he your brother or your cousin?’ I guess the guy died”ended.