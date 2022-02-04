“I didn’t say no to Boca, I said yes to Cruz Azul”

Angel Romero is already on its way to Mexico to sign as a free agent with Blue Cross. On his way out of the airport, the flyer was questioned about his decision to sign for machine about Boca Juniorsa fact for which he was criticized in networks, assuring that it was not a question of rejecting the historic Argentine giant, but of a “yes” to a cement team that presented a formal interest in its services.

“(I want) to thank the fan (of Mouth), on the networks, in the messages they sent me, I felt the affection and the desire for it to be in Argentina but it didn’t happen. I never said no to Mouth but i said yes to Blue CrossIt is reading comprehension. No official proposal came from the club so I waited until the last thing and the Mexican club came with the official proposal and today we are traveling to Mexico“, indicated the Paraguayan in an interview with Pelota Tata.

“With Roman no (spoke) but yes with the people of Mouthwe were in contact with them but only asking about the situation and wanting to count on me, but more than that did not happen so now I am ready to go to Mexicoto Blue Cross and happy for this new step”, he commented.

What’s more, Rosemary assured that he took references from his compatriots in machine and these same “facilitated contact” so that in a matter of days the agreement was given.

