“I am not a perfect mother, but with my daughter we are happy in this story together” – Revista Para Ti

She studied Law and worked in the Judiciary of her country, Paraguay, but her vocation was stronger: participating in a film marked the path that led her to play Rita in “La 1-5/18” in our country, experience which he defines as super positive despite the effort of living away from his family for several months. Rafaela’s mother, almost 3 years old, in this note she also spoke about her experience and her desire to have more children.

She surprises every night with her performance as Rita, a mother looking for her son in “La 1-5/18”, the Thirteen strip, a role that allowed her to transcend the screen and enter the heart of every Argentine home. And she, born Graciela Belén González Mendoza but known as Lali González, knows it and enjoys it. Already installed again in her native Paraguay after the end of filming, the actress lent herself to a warm chat where she talked about everything and even allowed herself to dream of a big future.

-You returned to your native Paraguay after starring in “La 1-5/18”, the Channel 13 strip, how was the experience?

-It was 9 months of being away from home, but I’m honest, I adapted very quickly to Buenos Aires, to my friends from the strip, to the pace of work. I can say that Argentina is my second home, I have several families from the heart and that makes me feel very loved. The return was beautiful with a lovely welcome from my family and friends.

-In “La Uno” you played a mother looking for her son. How was putting yourself in Rita’s shoes?

-It was a very strong trip, it is not easy to tell the story of a mother in search of her son. I tried to be as honest as possible and tell from a very honest place, and to do so I leaned a lot on my experience as a new mom, even though we are talking about very different realities. That helped me to build that empathy of mothers, of women who live heartbreaking situations to try to tell something sincere as a mother. Honest. Physically, there were days when I was very tired, Rita was a character with a lot of crying, confrontations, violence… If I have to be honest, I have to say that there were days when it was very difficult for me, that’s why I also decided to give her a break and create moments of certain playfulness with a bit of humor.

-Is Lali similar to Rita?

-Rita is a character. A construction that at times I consider is not far from the actor. Rita has a story of love, of suffering, she has another type of character, of walking, moving, dressing. But yes, in terms of spontaneity and improvisation, she has a bit of Lali, which she gave herself and built up over the months. And I think she liked it. I felt very good, also sometimes very bad and I had fun with Rita.

From law to tables

-You’re a lawyer as well as an actress and you worked for 10 years. Why the switch to acting?

-The truth is that I studied Law and Theater at the same time. I received both careers in 2010. While I was studying and shortly after graduating, I was already working in the Judiciary, with the idea of ​​pursuing a law career in the future. But it was with the premiere of the movie “Seven Boxes” that my life took the turn that I had been waiting for so long that I decided completely on acting. I always wanted to dedicate myself to this, which is what I love.

A “not perfect” mom

-How do you define yourself as the mother of Rafaela, your almost 3-year-old daughter: are you overprotective or permissive? Do you have help or do you personally take care of everything?

-It was a quite different year for us, being more than ten hours away from home filming every day made it necessary to find our moments and days to be together. Now that filming is over, we have more time for ourselves. But without a doubt with the help of a person who helps me and that of her father (N. de la R.: Lali is married to the Paraguayan music producer Walter Riveros) it becomes easier. I’m re permissive and I don’t know how to cook. I am not a perfect mom, but we are happy in this story together.

-Would you like or do you plan to have more children?

-I’d love to. But she’s not in my plans yet.

“Argentina is my second home”

-Living in Argentina, was it difficult for you to adapt to the customs and food here? Did you miss your country?

-Not at all, I think that being brother countries our cultures are not very different. Argentina is my second home. My second house. It is always a pleasure to return to Argentina. I don’t feel far from home or from my loved ones. I have many friends.

-How was the success of “La 1/5-18” experienced in Paraguay?

-Incredible response from the public. In Paraguay the novel is seen a lot. So Rita is also very loved in Paraguay.

talking about dreams

-Let’s dream a little: where would you like to be summoned to work from, now that your career has taken an international leap? And what would you like to do: cinema, theater or television?

-I always dream, first of all, of working on what I love, which is acting, in any of its scenes, formats and places. I am preparing little by little to produce and direct. I’ve already been doing it with my shows and one-man shows in Paraguay, the idea is to expand. I am also preparing to start writing and directing my first film in the not too distant future.

-With which Argentine actor would you like to star in a soap opera in the future?

-With Graciela Borges. With Antonio Gasalla. With Norma Leandro. I am an admirer of their work.

-Who are your favorite international actors and actresses?

-My favorite international actors are Meryl Streep and Anthony Hopkins.

Her best friend

-You became close friends with Agustina Cherri during the filming of “La 1-5/18”. What was it like working with her? Have you planned to see each other again?

-We became very close friends. Time helped us get to know each other, accept each other and enjoy each other as partners. That little by little made us great friends. Yes, we have plans to travel together and also projects. We are already a family. She knows that in Paraguay she has a family and I have one in Argentina.

