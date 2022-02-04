How to prepare for a vegan lifestyle | Trends

The veggie trend, which brings together vegans, vegetarians and flexitarians, is gaining more and more popularity worldwide and the new generations are adapting much more easily to this lifestyle. And it is that several studies have already proven the health benefits of eating a vegan diet such as the reduction of cardiovascular problems, the strengthening of the immune system, or the regulation of cholesterol levels. However, this is more than a healthy issue, considers the vegan food coach Tati Rodríguez, since it also involves ethical issues and reduces the environmental impact.

Celebrities and athletes such as Natalie Portman, Zac Efron, Ariana Grande, Sir Paul McCartney, Madonna, Alicia Silverstone, Brad Pitt, James Cameron and professional athletes such as Serena Williams and David Carter, decided years ago to adapt to a vegan diet and have become referents of it.

Cartagena coach and influencer Tati Rodríguez, who is currently based in the United States and has a certification in plant-based nutrition by Nutrition Studies and eCornell, usually explains daily to her more than 15,000 followers the importance of eating plant-based for improve health, avoid animal cruelty and reduce the ecological impact caused by man.

“Vegan food is one in which the food does not contain any type of product of animal origin in its manufacture, that is, it does not include animal meat, or derivatives such as dairy products and eggs, this is to avoid any animal abuse in the production. food industry”Rodriguez explains.

In addition, it highlights that the vegan diet is based on vegetables, fruits, legumes, grains, seeds, nuts, tubers and plant-based proteins such as tofu and tempehwhich are made from soybeans, or like seitan, which is produced from gluten, which is the protein of wheat.

In turn, the figures show the interest of people worldwide in this type of food and according to the Statista Portal, the market value of products based on vegetable protein as an alternative to those of animal origin will increase fivefold in the coming years. , going from having generated USD 29.4 billion in 2020 to approximately USD 162 billion in 2030.

Bearing in mind that adapting to a new way of eating implies

learning, adaptation, routine and a constant medical review, the specialist decided

give the following tips that everyone can follow to have a vegan lifestyle:

1. The first thing is to be willing to learn about the subject: We have to break the false beliefs that exist about veganism and plant-based food.

Once the subject is approached with an “open mind” and a willingness to understand, people realize that it is a world full of healthy and delicious food options and alternatives that contribute to reducing animal abuse.

2. Read studies from reliable sources: The most important thing is information and

To clarify the doubts that you have about the subject, it is necessary to read articles with

scientific support, university research or, follow blogs or accounts that

have a livelihood to talk about certain things, this in order not to encourage

disinformation.

3. Find out about the foods you are going to replace: Beyond searching thousands

of recipes, to start, you simply have to veganize as much as possible.

possible the recipes that are already known, substituting the products of origin

animal by other vegans.

Then, as we incorporate these foods into our daily routine if

we can experiment with other dishes.

4. Know your body: Some people are able to jump to veganism of the day

in the morning and feel completely energetic and healthy. However,

transitions are never easy so it is recommended to leave certain foods of

progressively and seeing how the body responds.

5. Join groups of people who have the same interest: be part of

various vegan eating and lifestyle groups on social media is going to

serve a lot to feel that connection with others, acquire knowledge, learn

recipes and know what other steps to take to start a vegan life in the

2022.

“An important recommendation that I usually give to people is that they find the

reason why they would like to initiate that change, because when you really believe in the

why you’re doing it, this process becomes easier and more rewarding.”

Rodriguez assured.