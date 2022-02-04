How to get the Foundation skin (Dwayne Johnson) in Fortnite

Almost ten weeks after the start of this Chapter 3 of FortniteFinally, one of the biggest participants in everything that happened arrives at the battle royale. The foundation arrives on the island, and of course it does so in the form of a skin that we can get very easily, at the same time that, as expected, let’s go completing missions.

And yes, as we unlock the different elements of the skin, we can get the gesture to remove the mask and reveal the face of the genuine Dwayne Johnson. Although for that we will have to complete at least the entire first page of missions. Which will be available when unlocking the current battle pass of Chapter 3 – Season 1 of Fortnite.

Nothing stands in your way. What if something does? You move it! Become The Foundation. You can now unlock it in the Battle Pass. pic.twitter.com/ZNclSl5jzu — Fortnite_ES (@Fortnite_ES) February 3, 2022

Foundation Quest Page 1

Visit Monumental Monument, an outpost of the Seven and the Sanctuary – Foundation Suit .

. Shoot an opponent with a crouched sniper rifle – Foundation Mantle .

. Deal melee damage to opponents – Foundation Plasma Pike .

. Search 3 chests or ammo boxes in Clandestine Cavern – Foundation Fortune Emoticon .

. Use 4 shield potions in a single match – Graffiti True Foundation .

. Hire a character and travel 1000 meters with him – Foundational Wrap.

Foundation Quest Page 2