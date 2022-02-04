How much money did you spend on your eight signings for Clausura 2022?

Cruz Azul registered a total of eight reinforcements for Clausura 2022, in which they did not waste the amounts of money that the cement institution used to in previous years.

Cruz Azul did not rushanalyzed very well his needsresponded to the requests of his technical director Juan Reynoso and little by little it was advancing in the transfer market to add to your reinforcements: There were a total of eight signings that the board specified to dispute the Torneo Clausura 2022 and the Concacaf Champions League.

But the work of the directive of La Maquina not only stood out for the qualities of soccer players who managed to incorporate into his squad, all of them already of proven qualitybut for the little money that he invested in the signings, very far from the exorbitant amounts that used to waste the institution under the management of Guillermo ‘Billy’ Álvarez.

And it is that, Cruz Azul can boast of being one of the teams that was best reinforced in all the Liga MX for Clausura 2022thanks to the eight reinforcements he added, but also to a relatively low cost, for the quantities that are handled in each pass market, since the cement club only had to disburse around 12.05 million dollars (mdd) and get rid of two of his players since a couple of signings were obtained in exchange and another pair on loan.

It is so the celestial directive, headed by Víctor Manuel Velázquez, as president of Board of Directors of the Cruz Azul Cooperative, as well as its executive president, Alvaro Davila, and Hector Lara from the operational area they took the reconnaissance of the amateurs and also from the experts for their smart work and strategy in this pass market.

According to the information that was revealed during the pass market and the data published by ESPN about the last three reinforcementswe leave you the details of the transactions you made Cruz Azul for his eight signings for him Closing Tournament 2022.

This was what Cruz Azul spent on its eight reinforcements: