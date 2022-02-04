How does Megan Fox’s engagement ring from Machine Gun Kelly compare to hers from Brian Austin Green?

Megan Fox’s engagement to Machine Gun Kelly has generated a lot of buzz, as has her engagement ring. It’s specific to the controversial couple, as Kelly (Colson Baker) explained. Fan reactions to her engagement varied widely, with some mentioning Fox’s previous marriage to Brian Austin Green. What makes Fox’s new ring different, and how does it compare to the old one?

Machine Gun Kelly’s Megan Fox Engagement Ring Has a Prickly Theme

(LR): Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attend the 2020 American Music Awards on November 22, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. | Emma McIntyre/AMA2020/Getty Images for dcp

Kelly thought a lot about the engagement ring. Her design is unique: two bands hold a diamond and an emerald in the shape of a heart. The choice of gem is not just for the traditional diamond engagement ring: the diamond is Kelly’s birthstone and the emerald is Fox’s. The bands are also magnetic. And there is one more secret to the ring.

Speaking with Vogue, Kelly detailed the conception of the ring. “The bands are actually thorns. So if she tries to take it off, it hurts,” she said. “The love is pain!” Kelly finished.

Fox has been engaged before

In 2006, Fox got engaged for the first time. She met Green, also an actor, when he guest-starred on the comedy she starred in, Hope faith. Green rejected Fox at first due to her age difference. At the time of the engagement, Fox was only 20 years old, while Green was 13 years older. Nonetheless, they ended up together for over a decade before divorcing in 2020. They have three children together: Bodhi, Noah, and Journey.

But the real question is, what was the ring like? According to Life and Style magazine, the ring Fox received from Green was more traditional than Kelly’s. It was a large diamond, set in a band and cut into a square. After they were married, Fox continued to wear it with her wedding band, a smaller ring also set with diamonds. Fox was seen without her ring on multiple occasions prior to her official split from Green, as the two had an on-and-off type of marriage.

Fox and Kelly went public with their relationship in 2021

So how did Fox and Kelly get together? Well, according to GQ, they met at a party. But they only met a few years later during the filming of Midnight on Switchgrass in early 2020. Fox and Green parted ways shortly before filming. By May 2021, Fox and Kelly made clear what the world already knew. Fox appeared in Kelly’s music video for bloody valentine around this time. After Fox and Green announced their divorce, it took her and Kelly about a month to publicly confirm that they were dating.

The difference in the two rings could have to do with how Fox has changed since meeting Kelly. “I gave up on fashion,” she told Vogue about her previous career. “Until I met him.” Fox says her fiancé “has freed me up to express myself more.” Also, she introduced him to her current stylist. A new ring for a new boyfriend and a new moment in her life makes a lot of sense.

