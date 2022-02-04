HONOR launches a meme contest, Campaigns

The smart device provider HONOR, together with the Wavemaker agency, has launched an activation campaign for the new HONOR 50, its latest Flagship smartphone that incorporates a revolutionary camera solution especially focused on the creation of video content. Thus, making a nod to one of its star features, the possibility of simultaneous recording with the front and rear cameras, the company has launched a campaign in which it invites its followers to unleash their creativity.

Through a video on social networks, HONOR challenges users to reinterpret its advertising canvas, located on Gran Vía street in Madrid, creating their own memes. Participants must download a template on the website www.PorAdelanteYporDetras.es and upload their creation, using the hashtag #PorAdelanteYporDetrás and mentioning @honor_es.

The most original ideas can win various awardsincluding an HONOR 50, an HONOR 50 Lite, discount codes to redeem at hihonor.com, and even the possibility of seeing your idea simulated in the space where the HONOR idea is hosted through a photomontage .

“Memes have become a complete mode of expression. The ingenuity and acidity of many of them invite you to share them, comment on them and, of course, criticize them… Any news, any event is likely to become viral when it passes through the filter of these, almost always, irreverent critics. With this campaign, we try to make users unleash their creativity, participate in this little game and have the chance to win some prizes from the brand.” explains Ramiro Larragán, Marketing Director of HONOR Technologies Spain.

“Starting from the message worked for a canvas, the idea arose to amplify it in digital and social network users who love internet content.” explains Susana Cabria, Client Service Director by Wavemaker.