He is a crack in his team, but he would not return to the Mexican National Team until Gerardo Martino leaves

Training of the Mexican National Team

February 03, 2022 10:31 p.m.

The triumph of Mexican team against Panama did not leave everyone happy, since some players who are starters with their teams and are in a good moment did not play a minute, so they would reconsider coming to the tricolor squad if they are called in the future .

The casualties of some “headlines” of the Mexican National Team against Panama suggested that Gerardo Martino I would put some of the players who are breaking it in Europe and had not been used in the previous two games, however that was not the case.

Johan Vasquez and Erick Gutierrez They were some of those selected who were angry at not having any minutes on the current FIFA date and felt betrayed since Martino had told them that they would have minutes in some of the qualifying matches.

Given that, Johan Vásquez would no longer return to the Mexican National Team until Gerardo Martino was out of the Tricolor box, since he feels that the Argentine coach has not told him the truth and prefers to train with his team to continue being a starter in Genoa de Italy.

Johan Vasquez’s Activity

Despite being an undisputed member of the U23 team that won the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics and being the undisputed starter in Italy, Martino has only used John Vasquez in two matches of the Octagonal Final.

