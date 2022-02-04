He got tired of Martino’s mouse and crack that he would leave Tri as long as Tata continues

The player who got tired of Gerardo Martino and considers giving up El Tri

February 03, 2022 06:15 a.m.

The locker room situation Mexican team It looks complicated, this is because of Gerardo Martino’s lack of confidence towards some Mexican players who have not seen minutes in the triple day.

More Mexican national team news:

They didn’t wait until the game and they won’t be in the Tri anymore due to Yon de Luisa’s decision

As revealed by journalist Alejandro Orvañanos from Marca Claro, the Mexican defender John Vasquez is frustrated by the situation of the lack of confidence of Gerard Martin, who makes it travel from Italy to not put it.

With the change of coach in the Genoa and the difficult situation that the Italian team is experiencing in the table of positions, John Vasquez I would have preferred to stay in Italy and not make the trip to the national team so as not to play.

Would Johan Vásquez resign from El Tri?

According to the source in question, the Mexican defender would be considering not attending another call for Gerardo Martino if it is not guaranteed at least minutes in one of the three games.

More Mexican national team news:

The 4 inflated that should not continue in the Mexican National Team according to Luis García