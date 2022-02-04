He does not give guarantees in the Tri and Yon de Luisa would already have his replacement in the national team

Yon de Luisa is clear about who would be his new element in the Tri

February 03, 2022 5:30 p.m.

The Mexican team he won, but he did not show good football and this is of great concern, therefore, louis yonpresident of the Mexican Football Federation, I would be analyzing leaving aside Gerardo Torradodirector of Mexican teams.

before this louis yon I would be analyzing who assumes the position of the direction of selections. Internally there is talk of a solid team, however, there has been a lack of greater coordination and follow-up regarding the work of the teams.

The president of the Mexican Football Federation He made it clear that there are no guarantees in the Mexican team and that any position, even his position, can change. before this louis yon I would look for options for the new director of selections.

Who is the candidate to replace Torrado?

For louis yon it is important to have a trustworthy person and for this reason, once again they would bet on removing someone from the core of Televisa. According to W Sports, Diego Ramirez could be the new director of selections if Gerardo Torrado leaves office.

