“He asked me about the companions”

Pablo Aguilar spoke with the Cruz Azul board about Ángel Romero and vice versa. The Paraguayan striker will coincide with two compatriots at the club.

The Liga MX pass market for the Clausura 2022 tournament closed last Tuesday, February 1. Cruz Azul rocked the book when it made official the arrivals of its reinforcements number 7 and 8: Chilean striker Iván Morales and Paraguayan winger Ángel Romerowhich two days before was closed with Boca Juniors.

El Mellizo arrived at the Machine as a free player, for one year, and the Celestials paid his agent $250,000 for the paperwork to sign with him. He will not be the only Guarani to defend the light blue jersey this season, since he will share a team with his compatriots Juan Escobar and Pablo Aguilar.

It was the latter who confirmed in an interview having talked with Ángel Romero before he signed for Cruz Azul. In a conversation with the radio program Fútbol a lo Grande, Pablito revealed that the striker asked him about the rest of the squad, once the negotiations began, and that he recommended signing for the Machine.

Angel Romero He asked me about the team and the companions; he was already talking to the president. He asked me details of the atmosphere of the club and the city”Aguilar explained regarding the talk he had with the Twin. In addition, the defender took the opportunity to thank him for signing with the Machine, a club he will defend for all of 2022.

“Angel is an important player and I am sure that he will give us a great hand in Cruz Azul“, Hill. Romero has not yet arrived in Mexico to sign a contract with the club and is expected to arrive at CDMX this Friday. That day he will meet his teammates and start training, while he waits for the appointment for his work visa.