Hailey Bieber supports Selena Gomez and shows that she does not hold a grudge

In this way, Hailey Baldwin shows that there is no bad blood between her and Selena Gomez!

Selena Gomez and Hailey Baldwin They have been the greatest loves of Justin Bieber. It was in 2010 when the interpreter of ‘Lose You To Love Me’ and the Canadian began an intermittent relationship that came to an end in 2018. Just a few months after their breakup, the singer asked the model to marry him and they were married that same year during the month of September.

Since then, fans of the artists have searched for clues that would indicate that there is a strong rivalry between Selena and Hailey, but Justin’s wife has been responsible for denying these speculations through some subtle acts.

Hailey Bieber supports Selena and shows that she does not hold a grudge

Despite the fact that Hailey Baldwin has constantly been the victim of Selenator attacks, the model did not miss the opportunity to support Selena through a like On Instagram. the protagonist of Only Murders on The Building It was the September cover of the magazine she and Hailey was so impressed with the beauty of the artist that she did not hesitate to give her like to post.

This isn’t the first time Hailey has given like to some photo of Selena; Previously, the model showed her support for the singer by liking a post in which Hung Vanngo showed off the incredible makeup he did on Sel, as well as another post in which the singer appears preparing for the American Music Awards. .

