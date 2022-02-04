Haas presents single-seater for 2022 season in F1

American Formula One team Haas was the first in the top flight to field its car for the 2022 premier class season.

A new era is imminent in the Formula Onewith new regulations that include simplifying the aerodynamics of single-seaters and thus trying to grow the show in the 23 races of the 2022 season. With these expectations, the North American team, Haas, presented its car, the VF-22 .

Challenging Design and Color Permanence at Haas

The Haas VF-22, wears the colors of the Russian flag and with which is squad was presented last season: white, red and blue, and became the first team to show the changes of the so-called “new era” in the “Great Circus” with which it seeks to have more overtaking this year.

This is the seventh Haas car in the

Formula One

and its drivers for 2022 will be the same ones that were on the grid the previous season, the Russian Nikita Mazepin and the German and son of the motor racing legend,

Mick Schumacher Jr.



Haas was last in the team standings the previous seasonbeing the only team that did not score points throughout the year and will seek this season to clean up the image they left in the top flight last year.

Despite being the first car of the season to be presented, the VF-22 will not see the tracks until the end of February where the tests will begin for the start of Formula One on March 20 at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

When are the presentations of the cars for 2022?

Haas – February 4

Red Bull – February 9

Aston Martin – February 10

McLaren – February 11

Alpha Tauri – February 14

Ferrari – February 17

Mercedes – February 18

Alpine – February 21

Alfa Romeo – February 27

Williams – TBC