Haas presented the first single-seater of the new era of Formula 1

The haas-team presented his new car facing the2022 Formula 1 season, the VF-22the seventh Banbury car and the first under the new regulations that simplifies aerodynamics to the maximumto increase the number of overtaking and the show on the track.

The American team, which will have the same line-up of drivers, Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepinpresented the appearance of his car for the new Formula 1 with some virtual images.

“The aerodynamics of the VF-22 is surprisingly different from anything seen before. New items have been added to achieve the goal of the regulations, such as a ground effect floor, a simplified front wing and a dramatically shaped rear wing. Another striking novelty is the introduction of 18-inch wheels and low-profile tires from Pirelli,” the team said in a statement.

However, to see VF-22 rolling on the track will have to wait until the next 23 of Februaryas reported by Motorsport on its official website.

“We all know what the team is capable of, we’ve shown it in the past, and with this new car, born from a whole new set of regulations and with our new design team in place, I’m sure we can prove once again that we can compete on weekends. It’s been a tremendous effort from everyone involved and now comes the fun part of getting the new car out on the track and marking all the elements,” he said. Guenther Steinerteam manager of the Uralkali Haas F1 Team.

"It's been a tremendous effort by everyone involved and now comes the fun part of getting the new car to the circuit and dialing in all the elements."

Haas pilots

the german Mick Schumacher, son of seven-time world champion Michael, will complete its second season in the highest category of F1, he will try to continue his apprenticeship in the sport of motorsport.

For his part, his partner on the track, the russian mazepinintends to change the paddok’s mind, after the poor performances in its debut yearalthough improvement was noted in the grand final prizes.