Guanajuato, with the best health system, without joining the Insabi

A few months ago, the Center for Economic and Budgetary Research (CIEP), headed by Héctor Villarreal, detected in an analysis – where it ranked all entities according to the variation in their out-of-pocket spending – that the states not adhered to the Insabi they tended to perform better in that aspect; that is, they managed to better contain the catastrophic spending that affects disadvantaged families more.

To this is added another fact: the announcement that Guanajuato -one of the non-adhered- was for the fourth consecutive year, the most transparent state in its public spending on health, according to the Transparency Index of Health Expenditure of the Federative Entities 2022 issued by the federal Ministry of Health. It was followed by Hidalgo, Sinaloa, Quintana Roo and Jalisco.

Let us remember that Guanajuato is one of the entities that from the beginning of the current federal administration did not agree to join the Insabi. And he didn’t rely on federal resources, either. Especially in the face of the pandemic, seeing that the Federation did not respond, Governor Diego Sinhué Rodríguez decided to invest more in Health and the results are already being seen.

Its Secretary of Health, Dr. Daniel Díaz, shared with us that the entity puts more than 6,000 million pesos a year into health, and that is added to the 3,500 from Fassa (within branch 33) and another 3,700 from Insabi, which by law correspond to him.

It is a bag of almost 14,000 million pesos of health budget for a state of 6.2 million inhabitants served in 635 medical units, including 51 from IMSS, 42 from ISSSTE, 1 from Pemex, 1 from Sedena, complemented by private hospitals.

The difference with respect to the entities attached to Insabi, Dr. Díaz tells us, is that Guanajuato has the freedom to manage its health system, makes its own purchases and pays the payroll of health personnel. What the Insabi wanted to deny resources to non-adhering states was not sustainable because it was simply outside the law. The other non-adhering states today are, apart from Guanajuato: Aguascalientes, Nuevo León, Jalisco, Chihuahua and Tamaulipas.

On purchases of drugs, medical devices and other supplies, they have the advantage of not being forced to enter the supposed consolidated purchases of Insabi, which as we know have been a disaster.

By doing it on its own, Guanajuato has been able to plan and organize itself better, achieving 95% supply and refill of prescriptions, avoiding the patient having to buy out of pocket at pharmacies. The states adhered to the Insabi will have perhaps 30 to 40% supply, according to estimates by Secretary Díaz.

The 5% missing to reach full supply in Guanajuato is attributed to the lack of certain medication codes due to lack of supply and also to the delay generated as a result of the change of what was the Price Negotiating Commission to form the now National Compendium of Medicines in charge of the Health Council led by Dr. José Santos Preciado.

A problem, it makes us see, are the too low price references of some drugs to the point that there is no supplier who accepts to sell them. This has prevented states from acquiring certain keys and is a factor that increases the shortage.

Another interesting aspect in Guanajuato, its Secretary of Health tells us, is that the accreditation scheme for public hospitals remains in force – just as they operated with Seguro Popular – and continues as a condition for any hospital that wishes to receive federal resources. Thus, almost all of its medical units are accredited or in the process of being accredited. The bad thing is that since there are no clear Insabi rules in this regard, having accredited medical units does not guarantee that they will continue to receive resources, and that is still a factor of uncertainty.

The tragedy of shortages, by Xavier Tello

Dr. Xavier Tello’s book, recently published by Editorial Planeta, could not be more timely at a time when for the fourth year in a row the disorder persists in the purchases and deliveries of medicines and other health supplies.

Tello explains with clear lucidity all the intricacies of the shortage of medicines, exposing the human side of this unfortunate stage that the public health system is experiencing with real stories of affected patients. Between the crisis of oncologists and the ordeal of the parents of children with cancer, going through the dismantling of the supply chain, always with the today already worn-out argument of fighting corruption, the author does not miss any aspect of all this entelechy.

So if you don’t have it yet, we suggest you buy it.

Roche Mexico and Funsalud promote scientific research

The 38th call for the Dr. Jorge Rosenkranz Medical Research Award was opened, which this year is made up of 4 categories: Basic, Clinical, Biotechnology/Personalized Medicine, Epidemiology/Public Health. The deadline for the registration of works is Thursday, March 31, 2022. Apart from the awards to the winners, this year there will also be a scholarship for a short stay abroad for recently graduated Mexican specialists or residents of their last year of their specialty in Public Institutions.

