Goodbye Tata Martino: Mexico chose his replacement

Mexico says goodbye to Gerardo Tata Martino and chose his replacement.

Strikers Writing February 3, 2022 2:21 p.m.

Gerardo Tata Martino is involved in a sea of ​​criticism in the Mexican National Team after having a lousy 2021 and a bad start to 2022.

Losing the Gold Cup final against the United States, then losing against the North Americans in Concacaf qualifiers and also against Canada last year, were fundamental points for the resistance against Tata.

After the 0-0 draw against Costa Rica last Sunday, the vast majority of the Mexican fans made the decision to strongly criticize Gerardo Tata Martino for his decisions, despite last night’s victory against Panama.

That is why Mexico chose a replacement on social networks through fans and they trended a coach to replace Martino.

Miguel Piojo Herrera was the unanimous request of the fans in the networks to take the reins of the team immediately by Martino, becoming “Miguel Herrera” number one trend in Mexico in the last few hours.

The Tri directive? At the moment they keep Martino, but a new defeat against Panama could be devastating for the Argentine coach.