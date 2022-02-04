GM Silao workers can: defeat the CTM with an independent union

The winning union will be entitled to the Certificate of Representation issued by the Federal Center, with which it will be able to negotiate a new Collective Bargaining Agreement with General Motors.

Mexico City, February 3 (However/AP).- Just a few days after it became known that Ricardo Aldana Prieto, accused of corruption and heir to Carlos Romero Dechamps, won the elections in the oil union, in a plant from General Motors (GM) in Silao, Guanajuatothe workers dared to get rid of the Confederation of Workers of Mexico (CTM).

The CTM is a union that serves the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI). Although it was born in 1936, with President Lázaro Cárdenas and Vicente Lombardo Toledano as the first Secretary General, it became a control apparatus at the service of employer interests.

Now, at least in GM Silao, this is over, since the National Independent Union of Workers of the Automotive Industry (Sinttia) became the winner with 4 thousand 192 votes in consultation with workers to decide their union representation.

In a statement, the Federal Center for Conciliation and Labor Registration announced that after 41 hours of voting by the workers of the General Motors company, at its plant in Silao, Guanajuato, 5,478 votes were cast, of which 5 1,389 were valid and 89 were invalid.

The independent union arose from the efforts of employees who rejected the previous collective agreement in August last year, prompting the United States Government to file a formal complaint under the North American Trade Agreement (USMCA). .

Workers denounced voting irregularities, such as destroyed ballots and intimidation. When the employees dissolved the contract, the door was opened for the election of a new union representation.

The National Union of Workers of the Automotive and Metallurgical Industry in the Mexican Republic obtained 932 votes.

The National Union of Workers and Employees of the Auto Transport, Construction, Automotive, Auto Parts, Similar and Related Industries of the Mexican Republic, adhered to the CTM, one of the oldest, obtained 247 votes.

The #FederalLabor Center informs about the results of the consultation in the plant of #GM Silao.

While the National Union of Workers of Industries, Commerce and Services in General “Carrillo Puerto” obtained 18 votes.

The participation of working people was 87.9 percent of a final register of 6,232.

The National Independent Union of Workers of the Automotive Industry, which was the one that obtained the highest number of votes, will be entitled to the Certificate of Representation issued by the Federal Center, with which it will be able to sit down to negotiate a new Collective Bargaining Agreement with the company, either directly or through a summons to strike that promotes before a Labor Court.

In the consultation that was carried out to elect union representation in #GM Silao, the #FederalLabor Center makes the following email available to receive complaints, reports or disagreements from workers.

It was previously reported that workers at the General Motors plant in central Mexico would vote on whether to create one of the first truly independent auto unions in Mexican history. The vote would be a critical test of whether there is any freedom in Mexican unionism.

For nearly a century, Mexican unions have been largely a sham, with sellout leaders guaranteeing low wages that have ultimately eliminated manufacturing jobs in the United States.

The salary of the Mexican auto worker is between one eighth and one tenth of what his US counterpart earns, which has prompted the massive migration of plants to Mexico.

Under changes to Mexican labor law required by the US-Mexico-Canada free trade pact, workers can theoretically vote out old pro-business union leaders, but independent activists face threats and pressures. Just two days before the vote, the thugs threatened an activist and told her not to go vote.

“They just came to my house, there were two men and a woman, to tell me to send a statement, to say that tomorrow we or any worker will not show up, because if not, there will be problems,” said Alejandra Morales Reynoso, leader of I felt.

“It is what we call a direct threat, because they are targeting me, my family and my co-workers here,” Morales Reynoso declared on Monday.

The president of the US auto union, United Automobile Workers, Ray Curry, then urged the Mexican labor authorities and General Motors to “allow the presence of international and national observers to ensure that there are no threats or intimidation.” The National Electoral Institute and the government’s human rights body said they would send observers.