Givenchy launches its new “Kenny” bag dedicated to Kendall Jenner

The Kardashian-Jenner family has managed to have a great presence in the world of fashion and beauty, so Kendall Jennerone of the smallest members of the family, would not be left behind, despite the fact that she decided to explore the world of modeling early, she has also shown us that she carries empowerment and entrepreneurship in her veins like her older sisters, by launching her own brand of tequila and be appointed as the creative director of FWRD.

Kendall Jenner has managed to be one of the most recognized top models in the world of fashionworking with exclusive brands such as Victoria’s Secret, Michael Kors and recently starring in the new campaign for Givenchy for the 2022 season.

The French fashion house, in addition to choosing Kendall to star in the campaign, he has also named “Kenny” to your new handbagin honor of the model, a find that will leave a great mark on the fashionjust as Grace Kelly or Jane Birkin did, characters who were also pure inspiration for the creation of a bag.

Bag Kenny was taken from the catwalks to the MET Gala after party for the first time in the hands of Kendall Jennerwhich she accompanied with a short strapless dress and sandals with straps of the same color, a look of impact that was one of our favorites of the event.



Photo: Instagram @themetgalaofficial

The Kenny bag and the Givenchy campaign

East handbag has caused a stir in the networks, and among the inveterate lovers of the fashion and exclusive accessories, since the success of Kenny lies in its peculiar croissant-like shape, with a draped design, it also has a 4G metal padlock as a final accessory, as well as handles in the shape of the firm’s monogram.

Details that we were able to observe closely with a post that Givenchy shared through her Instagram, announcing her Spring-Summer 2022 global campaign, while Kendall Jenner posed in a total red knit look, wearing the kenny bag but in black.



Photo: Instagram @givenchyofficial

Also read: Danna Paola’s 3D nails will be the most original trend of 2022

Receive Hello Weekend, our newsletter with the latest in gastronomy, travel, technology, cars, fashion and beauty. Subscribe here: https://www.eluniversal.com.mx/mi-cuenta