Georgina Rodríguez, Rihanna, Evaluna and other celebrities who will be mothers in 2022

Jennifer Lawrence: American actress and her husband Cookey Maroney They announced that they will become parents for the first time. Jennifer made her first public appearance during the red carpet for the Netflix movie, ‘Don’t Look Up’.

Kylie Jenner: The influencer and the rapper Travis Scott They are expecting their second child. The couple became parents for the first time in 2018 when little Stormi was born.

Evaluna Montaner: The Venezuelan artist and Colombian singer, Camilo they announced in a very original way that they would become parents. The young couple released a video telling the good news, titled Indigo, the name they will call their firstborn.

Ashley Graham: The American model and her husband, the photographer Justin Erwin, revealed that they are expecting twins. In January of last year the couple welcomed their first child, Isaac Manelik.

Georgina Rodríguez: The businesswoman and girlfriend of Cristiano Ronaldo, who recently launched her series ‘I’m Georgina’ on Netflix, is expecting twins. The couple already has four older children: Cristiano Junior, Alana, Mateo and Eva.

Mon Laferte: The Chilean singer-songwriter, winner of two Latin Grammys in 2021, is expecting her first child whom she will call Joel.

Greeicy: The artist from Cali and Mike Bay announced that they were expecting their firstborn with the release of the song ‘Att: love’. In addition, the couple is preparing to tour the main cities of the country.

Rihanna: The singer and the rapper A$AP Rocky They announced that they will become parents. The interpreter of umbrella He showed off his belly, approximately five months old, with a tender photograph on his Instagram account. Although the relationship started at the end of 2020, the couple had known each other since 2013 when the rapper was the opening act for ‘Riri’ during his tour of the United States.

