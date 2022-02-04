George Clooney meets with Julia Roberts for new film “We are having fun like never before”

“Tickets to Paradise” is the title of the new romantic comedy that will star George Clooney and Julia Roberts. Actors who do not share credits since 2016, when “The Money Master” premiered.

In a recent interview for Deadline, George Clooney opened up about acting alongside Julia Roberts again. And he said he was delighted to work with her again: “We are having fun like never before.”

He assured that the film is extremely funny and that the entire cast is great, that they had a great time filming it. Regarding her characters, George Clooney shared that both her character and Julia Roberts’ character will do evil things that are very funny to watch.

“Ol Parker is a really wonderful writer and director, and he wrote us a script,” the actor recounted. “And in this one, Julia and I do bad things to each other but in the funniest way.”

He also assured that the film has something special, because it is an old-fashioned film, one of those that are no longer made. And this will be her first romantic comedy since 1996, when she starred in “A Very Special Day” opposite Michelle Pfeiffer.

George Clooney agreed to star in ‘Tickets to Paradise’ by Julia Roberts

George Clooney said that when he was offered to star in “Tickets to Paradise,” which is still in production, he called Julia Roberts to see if she would take the role.

“Right about the time I finished reading it, I called Julia and asked her, ‘Did you get this script?’ and she said, ‘Yes,’ and I said, ‘Will you?’ and she told me ‘Will you do it?’ and I told him: ‘Yes, if you do it’.”

So both agreed to star in the project. And according to the actor’s own words, everything seems to be going great with the film.

“Julia is just fantastic, and this wonderful actor named Lucas Bravo, who is the funniest thing about the movie, and you know, Billie Lourd and Kaitlyn Dever. It’s a really fun cast, really fun in every way. We’re having a great time,” said George Clooney.

This Is Why George Clooney Doesn’t Make So Many Movies Anymore

It’s been a while since the 60-year-old actor has appeared in a film. Recently, George Clooney revealed the reason for this to The Guardian: “they don’t offer me such good roles anymore.”

But I can also assure you that you are at a point in your life when you no longer have the need to continue working. Also, last summer when he turned 60 he had a conservation with his wife, with whom he has 4-year-old twins.

George Clooney told his wife that he could still jump just fine, no dislocations or anything, and that he liked doing what he does, but he wouldn’t do anything foolish for a role, as he had to make sure he continued to lead a good life.

Besides, lately he has preferred to work behind the camera, specifically directing. “The Tender Bar” is his most recent work, which stars actor Ben Affleck.

George Clooney directs this adaptation based on the memoirs of journalist JR Moehringer. Ben Affleck plays the role of a surrogate father who, while running a bar, is responsible for guiding a child who was abandoned by his father.

