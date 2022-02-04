Genshin Impact announces the details of its Version 2.5 — Kudasai

As previously announced, today the production of the video game developed by myHoYo, Genshin Impactmade a special presentation to present the characteristics of the “Version 2.5 – When the Cherry Blossoms“, which will be launched globally on February 16. Among the many new additions to the upcoming update is the debut of a new character and the return of units from the past. “Yae Miko, The Main Miko”a five-star unit, will be the new character in the update.

Among the returning characters will be “Raiden Shogun, The Entity of Euthymia“. Both have great importance in the Archon missions that take place in Inazuma. Each of them will have their own story missions, which will appear immediately after the update. However, you will have to beat the first two chapters of the story of Raiden Shogun to unlock the Yae-Miko. A promotional video was published for this next version, whose description writes:

«The Sacred Cherry Tree has stood tall on Yougou Mountain since time immemorial. Its roots sink into the earth, so deep that they seem to have no end. Beneath her cloak you will find humans praying for a blessing, a kitsune mocking this earthly world, and a goddess seeking eternity. Everything in this world changes, people come and go, but the Sacred Cherry blossoms every year, and its petals are carried away by the graceful wind».





Additionally, as previous leaks had already ensured, a special animated video was published for the video game that includes the following characters: Yae-Miko, Kaedehara Kazuha, Traveler, Paimon, Ayato Kamisato, Ayaka Kamisato, Sangonomiya Kokomi Y Raiden Shogun.

During the presentation there was also a fight against Raiden Shogun as area manager. The new match was featured both in the story’s promotional video and later on the broadcast. It showed a new form of the character and that there will also be a new line of enemies shadow husk. During the presentation, this boss was not even named. Instead, he ended up referring to the character only as “new boss“.

Genshin Impact is available on mobile devices, Playstation 4, Playstation 5 and Windows PCs. The “Version 2.3” of the video game was released globally on November 24, while the “Version 2.4” was released on January 5. The video game celebrated its first anniversary on September 28, and recorded earnings of more than 2 billion dollars in its first year. The application is also available in the catalog of QooApp in this link.

Description of Genshin Impact

Welcome to Teyvat, a fantastical continent where countless creatures thrive in harmony. Ruled by seven Archons, this world is a place where the seven elements converge… Two twins arrive from another world. A deity appears in front of you, separates you and makes you fall into a deep sleep. When you wake up, the world is no longer the same as you used to… Thus begins your journey in Teyvat to seek answers from The Seven, the elemental gods. Explore every corner of this wondrous world, join forces with a wide cast of characters, and unravel the many hidden mysteries…

Climb mountains, cross rivers, soar high and low, and take in breathtaking scenery. Whether you discover a wandering Seelie or a mysterious device, there will always be something waiting for you. Will it be a pleasant surprise, or an unexpected accident? Master the Anemo, Electro, Hydro, Pyro, Cryo, Dendro, and Geo elements to trigger different elemental reactions. Vision wielders control the elements in their favor to gain the upper hand in battle. Will you vaporize your enemies by combining Hydro with Pyro, charge them with Electro energy, or freeze them with Cryo? Delight in majestic landscapes, lush real-time animations, and finely detailed character movements in a fully immersive viewing experience. Lighting and weather change over time, bringing every detail of this world to life.

Fountain: Official site

©miHoYo