Full of successes! Daddy Yankee celebrates his 46th birthday

PUERTO RICO – daddy Yankee He is considered the leader of the urban movement. His career is, without a doubt, one of the most respected in the music industry. And it is that the Puerto Rican promoted reggaeton in a way that few have done. For this reason, he receives the recognition and respect of many of his colleagues.

This Thursday, February 3, is a very special date for Puerto Ricans. Beyond all of his accomplishments as an artist, he finds himself celebrating his birthday number 46. Ramon Luis Ayala Rodriguez (his first name) has remained at the top of the arena, despite the passage of time. Not only does he stand out as a singer, but he is also a great actor, record producer and even an announcer.

In the midst of such a special date, the legendary urban music artist has received the affection of all his people. Although he currently does not have any posts on his profile Instagram, his fans have found a way to send him their congratulations through other means. His manager and friend, Raphy PineappleHe dedicated an emotional message to her.

“In the real world there are few friends who, even if you fall, don’t laugh, they come closer and pick you up (…) Many stories to tell and soon they will listen. While that is still in process, congratulate the BIG BOSS on this shit, daddy yankee, the one that still keeps many keys of the padlocks. I love you, brother and soon an adventure begins that we are going to enjoy if God allows, “he wrote.

And it is that daddy Yankee is preparing for what will be his last concert tour worldwide. Said by the artist himself, it will be a series of unforgettable events to close a stage in his career. Many fans are waiting for the surprises that will arrive for this 2021, where the Puerto Rican has promised that he comes with everything.