From The Gray Man to Knives Out 2: the most important Netflix releases for this 2022

Netflix recently surprised its subscribers by releasing an impressive trailer with all the original movies that will arrive in 2022.

The streaming platform closed 2021 in a big way, titles like Red Notice, Army of the Dead, Army of Thieves, Unforgivable, The Power of the Dog, among others, generated a huge amount of viewing hours around the world. In the case of Red Noticethe action comedy with Gal Gadot, Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne Johnson, broke records and now it ranks at the top like The most watched movie in Netflix history.

Now Netflix shows that it wants to repeat last year’s formula for success and to prepare the public it presented the impressive trailer that reveals some of the 28 titles that will be released throughout the year. In this note we are going to review those that are outlined to have more weight:

The Gray Man

One of the most anticipated action movies of the year because it brings together a top-notch cast made up of Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling, Anne of Arms, Jessica Henwick Y Rege-Jean Page and also has the brothers Anthony and Joe Russo in the direction.

The Gray May tells us that when the CIA’s most skilled mercenary (Gosling), whose true identity no one knows, accidentally uncovers the agency’s dark secrets, a psychotic former colleague (Evans) places a bounty on his head, sparking a worldwide manhunt. .

The Mother

JLo is back in action this time to play a deadly assassin who comes out of hiding to protect the daughter she gave up years before while on the run from highly dangerous people.

The film is directed by Niki Caro, responsible for films such as Mulán, Tierra Fría, McFarland USA, The Zookeeper’s Wife, among others.

Enola Holmes 2

The 2020 hit film starring Millie Bobby Brown premieres its long-awaited sequel this year. In addition to the star stranger thingsEnola Holmes 2 brings back to henry cavill, louis partridge Y Helena Bonham Carter.

The history of this film tells us that Enola Holmes Take on your first official case to find a missing girl, as sparks from a dangerous conspiracy ignite a mystery that requires the help of friends, and the same sherlockin order to unravel the situation.

Night Shift

The actor and renowned stuntman JJ Perry makes his directorial debut with Jamie Foxx and the rapper Snop Dogg in the vampire movie Night Shift.

His story brings us to a hard-working blue-collar father (Foxx) who just wants to provide a good life for his resourceful daughter, but his mundane job cleaning pools in the San Fernando Valley is a front for his real source of income, hunting. of vampires. he is part of an international union of vampire hunters.

In addition to Jamie and Snop, they appear in the cast Dave Franco, Meagan Good Y Natasha Liu Bordizzo.

The Good Nurse

Tobias Lidolm takes charge of The Good Nursea thriller based on true events that brings together Jessica Chastain and to Eddie Redmayne.

The plot tells us that suspecting that her colleague is responsible for a series of mysterious patient deaths, a nurse risks her own life to discover the truth.

What fault is Karma?

Latin American productions are also part of the exquisite menu of 2022 releases. This film takes us to Mérida, Mexico so that we can meet Sarah (Aislinn Derbez), a person who blames karma for her bad luck while her sister Lucy (Renata Notni) enjoys a very different fate. A series of events and reunions will lead Sara to make a radical decision.

Pinocchio

After a long wait, it finally arrives. Netflix one of the new works of the great Guillermo del Toro, Pinocchio. This new version reimagines the classic tale of the wooden puppet magically brought to life to mend the heart of a grieving woodcarver named Geppetto. This fantastic stop-motion musical features the voices of Ewan McGregor In the role of Sebastian Grillo Y David Bradley What Geppetto. also listed finn wolfhard, Cate Blanchett, John Turturro, Ron Perlman, Tim Blake Nelson, Burn Gorman, Christopher Waltz Y tilda swinton.

The Adam Project

Director Shawn Levy reunites with Ryan Reynoldsthis time to tell a science fiction story in which a pilot named Adam travels back in time and has to team up with his younger self and late father to come to terms with his past and save the future.

The film has a cast of familiar faces from Marvel Studios since we have, in addition to Reynolds, a Zoe Zaldana (Gamora), Mark Ruffalo (Bruce Banner / Hulk) already Jennifer Garner (the first Elektra of the cinema).

hustle

Before returning with Jennifer Aniston for the Murder Mystery sequel, Adam Sandler is featured in a film that will explore the serious side of the actor.

The story of hustle tells us that an unlucky basketball scout discovers a once-in-a-lifetime player with a difficult past abroad. This man will bring this promising sport to America without his team’s approval and against all odds, they have a chance to prove they can make it in the NBA.

You People

Eddie Murphy, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Jonah Hill Y David Duchevy come together under the leadership of Kenya Barris (Blackish) for You People. This comedy sees a new couple and their families meet for the first time and examines modern love and family dynamics amidst clashing cultures and generational differences.

spider-head

One of the great surprises of the Netflix presentation was the absence of Extraction 2. Apparently the return of tyler rake it will be for 2023, anyway Chris Hemsworth returns to netflix with a science fiction story.

Based on “Escape From Spiderhead” by George Saunders, spider-head is set in the near future where two convicts (Miles Teller and Jurnee Smollett) grapple with their pasts in a facility run by a visionary (Hemsworth) who experiments on inmates with emotion-altering drugs.

The School for Good and Evil

Based on the eponymous creation of Soman ChainaniThe School for Good and Evil presents us with a haunted school where young are trained as heroes and villains to protect the balance of good and evil.

The film is directed by Paul Feig and features performances by Charlize Theron, Kerry Washington, Laurence Fishburne, Michelle Yeoh, Ben Kingsley, Patti LuPone and more.

Knives Out

In the same way that when it managed to acquire the rights to Red Notice, Netflix acquired the long-awaited sequel to the successful film by Ryan Johnson, Knives Out. This new installment will take the detective Benoît Blanc aboard a luxurious yacht to reveal the truth of a murder and discover the killers.

Daniel Craig returns as Blanc and is accompanied by a cast made up of Edward Norton, Janelle Monae, dave baptist, kathryn hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., kate hudson, Jessica Henwick Y Madelyn Clin.

leave us your message with your opinion or comment about some Serie, film or Program. What would you like to read about celebrities, films, series or platforms? Don’t forget to write to us contacto@quever.news!