‘Forbes’: Kim Kardashian is now officially a billionaire | People

Billion dollars. That is the round figure (which in euros would be just over 842 million) that Kim Kardashian has reached. Her status is reaffirmed by what is considered the Bible of the lists of rich people in the world, the magazine Forbes. According to the publication, this month of April has been in which Kardashian’s fortune has grown to the levels of a full-fledged billionaire.

Bill Forbes that in recent months the one who was first a reality TV star and then a businesswoman has seen her wealth grow exponentially. In October her fortune, although already significant, was a smaller quarter, 780 million dollars (about 657 million euros). But now, thanks in part to the change in the way of dressing due to confinement, that she is looking for more comfortable, durable clothes and more special basic pieces even if they involve a greater investment, she has achieved one billion.

The basis of Kardashian’s wealth comes from her television show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians (The Kardashians), who has just finished his career on the chain E! to move to Hulu and Star, channels of the giant Disney. The reality show gave her enough fame and the wings to create the businesses that have now raised her to that position, for her lucrative collaborations with brands of all kinds and also for the mobile applications that she has created in her name, such as Kimoji (something for which the same magazine already highlighted it in 2016, giving it a cover). In addition to her to acquire up to three properties in some of the most exclusive areas of California and also to have large packages of shares of some of the largest companies in the world.

However, there have been two great keys that have raised it to where it is, two businesses that have made it what it is today. The first of these was her beauty line, KKW Beauty, which she founded in 2017. According to the analysis of her fortune that she has done Forbes“borrowed guidelines from her little sister, Kylie Jenner, using a similar, direct-to-consumer model that relies heavily on the marketing throught social media”. The business of the youngest of the sisters made Jenner become considered the richest young woman in the world in March 2019, at the age of 21. But after selling part of her cosmetic empire to the multinational Coty in mid-2020, Forbes found the business to be “significantly smaller” and “less profitable” and stripped her of her honours, lowering her fortune from $1 billion to $900.

However, the cosmetic model has worked for both Jenner and her older sister. She calculates the publication that in 2018, just a year after setting up her business, it has already given Kardashian benefits of 100 million dollars (about 83 million euros). In January 2020, she sold part of it to Coty, which paid her about 200 million (almost 170 in euros) for 20% of it. In fact, after the sale, Kanye West, the musician and businessman who is still Kardashian’s husband, announced that his wife had reached a billion dollars, although the magazine quickly came out to do the math and deny it.

The second big business, which has managed to make the definitive leap within that list of wealth, is its brand of underwear and girdles, Skims. A lucrative empire that has had to reinvent itself in a pandemic, when it has focused more on comfortable lingerie to be at home than on those garments that squeeze the body to fit into party dresses. A move that has not gone wrong at all, because according to a family source the company would already be worth 500 million dollars (420 million euros), although Forbes values ​​it “more conservatively at 225 million [189 millones de euros]enough to raise his fortune to a billion dollars”.