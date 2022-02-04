Felipe Daza and the importance of sports medicine

Felipe Daza assures that, due to the pandemic, many people became aware of the importance of physical activity. / courtesy Photo: Miguel Angel Bonilla Films

What is sports medicine?

Sports medicine is part of one of the many medical specialties that exist. Any person who requires the practice of physical activity or sport must have an evaluation by a specialist in sports medicine, to ensure the objectives and goals of it without having negative effects on health. Doctors, at the end of their training, have a brushstroke of all the specialties to be able to provide primary care, but if it is necessary to delve into a diagnosis or treatment, a specialist must be consulted.

Does sports medicine influence to create awareness and take care of ourselves more?

Definitely. With the excess of information that abounds in all the media, people are becoming more aware of the importance of physical activity for their health, as well as physical and mental development. So there is nothing better than having the advice of specialist doctors to obtain a personalized activity program with specific and clear objectives.

In your opinion, did confinement force many people to abandon physical and nutritional care?

The pandemic and confinement left us with many changes at work, personal and physical levels that changed us; some in a positive way and others in a negative way. Sedentary lifestyle increased in the community, as well as overweight and obesity, with the consequent damage to people’s health. Covid-19 also left many physical and mental consequences, to a greater or lesser degree, on those who suffered from it, hence the importance of starting a physical activity program aimed at reducing all these consequences.

After the pandemic, how did Bodytech motivate people to resume their physical and nutritional care?

The first thing that was done was to demonstrate that we have spaces with the necessary biosecurity conditions to minimize the risk of contagion within our facilities. Since the National Government authorized the reopening of the offices, we have not had the first outbreak of contagion in any of our offices nationwide. While we were closed, BT continued to work behind closed doors to improve all of our training virtually and now we have a wide variety of training through our app. and the launch of Bodytech Prime, which includes all the group and indoor cycling classes that people can take via streaming at any time of the day.

Is Bodytech an ally of the physical, mental and nutritional health of Colombians?

We are launching new products, between virtual and face-to-face, to keep up with the new world innovations. Within the virtual ones, we have the creation of trainings such as MyCoach, Virtual PT, PT Home, virtual nutrition coach and the launch of the largest platform in Colombia for group classes via streaming Bodytech Prime, with differential prices so that anyone can do it . At the face-to-face level, the new BT app to improve training routines and programs within the venues

Has sports rehabilitation in Colombia gained strength in the post-pandemic?

Throughout the world, great importance is being given to rehabilitation as a concept of returning to previous health conditions for the entire community and not just for sports. But the most important thing is the creation of awareness, that the more physical activity we can implement in our daily routine, we will mitigate all these consequences that the disease and confinement left us.

What should people do who are thinking about resuming their physical activity or starting from scratch?

Confinement left us with a great differential factor to start reflecting on how you are stronger to fight this type of disease. For this, it is vital to start having better healthy life habits, which are mainly physical activity, healthy eating, rest, mental health and being happier in what we do, regardless of whether we already had these habits before death. pandemic or whether to start from scratch.