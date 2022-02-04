Fedefútbol responds to accusations from Jamaica for allegedly fielding positive players for Covid-19

The Ticos responded to the serious accusations and assure that everything is in order with documents that support the selection

Just a few hours after finishing the game between Jamaica Y Costa Rica, which ended with a score of 0-1 in favor, the controversy broke out as the president of the Medical Committee of the local team accused the Ticos of going out on the field with positive players for covid-19.

The information was published by the The Gleaner, in which Guyan Arscott assured that two Costa Rican soccer players who tested positive PCR, were playing in the duel between Ticos and Islanders, even though they should have been in quarantine.

The doctor of the Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) maintained that six Ticos tested positive, but that only four were placed in isolation. Given this, the Costa Rican Football Federation (Fedefootball) issued a statement this morning stating that everything was in order. The first thing that was pointed out by the entity that governs football Costa Rica was that by the time they entered Jamaica, they all presented proof PCR negative taken in a period less than 72 hours before the commitment.

🚨#LAST MINUTE🚨 😱Jamaican doctor says that Costa Rica played today with positive soccer players for covid-19 and they will go to the last instance to file a formal complaint🇨🇷🇯🇲https://t.co/6Qn3W3uN0A – ESPN Costa Rica (@ESPN_CR) February 3, 2022

However, once on Jamaican soil another test was applied PCR in which a player (Keysher Fuller) and three officials tested positive, for which they were quarantined, while the other two cases that tested positive already comply with the recommended recovery time and that this is already known to the FIFA.

“All the documentation was presented that proved that the other two players who scored positive were recovered cases with less than 25 days of having had a positive result for COVID-19. Therefore, based on the existing regulation and based on the documentation presented by the Costa Rican Soccer Federation, both FIFA What CONCACAF authorized the participation of said players”, sentenced the Fedefootball.

In the same statement they point out that once the match was in full swing, the medical representatives of the JFF expressed their recommendation that these two soccer players not play, a criterion that they did not issue before any health or soccer authority present at Independence Park in Kingston.

“The case of the two asymptomatic players who recently recovered from COVID-19 It was explained to said representatives, including the laboratory results that showed cycle threshold data that proved to be recovered cases and with a very low viral load (of little importance), “added Fedefútbol.

For this reason, these players were on the pitch for Wednesday’s game and even flew back to Costa Rica without any problem.