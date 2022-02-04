February in the cinemas of the ICAIC Project 23

2022-02-04 08:22:04 / web.radiorebelde@icrt.cu / Gladys Ramos Leal



Photo: Raúl San Miguel

Havana. Cuba.- Until February 6, the Yara and Acapulco cinemas, Room 1 of the Infanta Multicinema and the Complex in Guayabera de Alamar, will be showing Small details. Denzel Washington, Rami Malek and Jared Leto make up the star cast of this recommended thriller, with two law enforcement officers teaming up to stop a suspected serial killer.

The Sala Chaplin will present another thriller during those days: your last wishwith Anne Hathaway and Ben Affleck, A sense of guilt turns a certain veteran journalist into an arms dealer.

From Chile is the drama no one knows i’m here, directed by Gaspar Antillo. With awards at the Tribeca Festival, this film is shown in Room 2 of the Infanta Multiplex.

Room 4 of the multiplex offers the Icelandic comedy from Friday to Sunday of this film week dating amber, which addresses youth issues on sexual orientation. This film is also presented in the Sala Riviera.

get me out of doubt is the French film that the La Rampa cinema puts at our disposal. It is a comedy starring Francois Damiens, which shows us Erwan, a man in his forties who discovers that whoever he thought was his father is not.

We anticipate that from February 9 to 13 the Yara cinema, the Acapulco and the En Guayabera Complex, in Alamar, will host the German thriller the black island.